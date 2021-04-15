Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Mozilla Firefox 88 Update Gets Rid of FTP Support, Fixes Video Playback Bug on Android

Mozilla Firefox 88 Update Gets Rid of FTP Support, Fixes Video Playback Bug on Android

Firefox 88 also fixed a bug in its Android app.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 April 2021 18:36 IST
Mozilla Firefox 88 Update Gets Rid of FTP Support, Fixes Video Playback Bug on Android

Firefox 88 was released ahead of schedule

Highlights
  • Firefox 90 will completely remove FTP from the browser
  • Firefox will now support JavaScript embedded PDFs
  • The browser is tracking down on supercookies to improve privacy

Firefox's latest update has disabled File Transfer Protocol (FTP) support completely from the browser. In addition, the update fixed a bug in its Android browsers that hindered the playback of videos in fullscreen mode. Alongside, Firefox has included some additional support for developers that includes support for CSS classes and JavaScript improvements. Firefox had earlier ended the support for Adobe Flash Player plugin entirely and claims to protect users from supercookies. The move was done to improve the performance and stability of the browser.

Mozilla in a recent report detailed that it fixed a bug with the Android version of Firefox that prevented some videos to playback correctly on websites that used a desktop viewport. One of the major changes that Firefox has made with the update is the removal of the support for FTP. It is an archaic method of transferring data between computers on a network. Mozilla will completely remove FTP support from Firefox 90. Users will need a dedicated FTP browser to access remote servers in the future.

Firefox has also changed the position of Take a screenshot from Page Actions menu in the address bar to a regular icon that can be added to the toolbar from the Customize menu. Additionally, Mozilla is improving its PDF view capability by now supporting JavaScript embedded PDF files. Lastly, if you use Linux under Wayland, Firefox will now support smoother pinch-zooming using the computer's trackpad.

Earlier this year, Firefox announced that it is completely ending support for Adobe Flash. The move was decided long ago in 2017 and was implemented with Firefox 85. Alongside this, Firefox is also working hard on cracking down supercookies, trackers that can stay hidden in the browser and continue tracking even after the user has cleared the cookies. In addition, Firefox 85 for Android now allows easier installation of supported extensions.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mozilla Firefox 88 Update Gets Rid of FTP Support
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iQoo 7 Could Launch in India as a Rebranded iQoo Neo 5; Legend Edition Specifications Teased
Mozilla Firefox 88 Update Gets Rid of FTP Support, Fixes Video Playback Bug on Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. World’s 8 Richest People Now Have a Combined Net Worth of $1 Trillion
  2. Facebook Signs First Deal to Buy Renewable Energy From Local Firm CleanMax
  3. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Sony 32W830 Android TV With Google Assistant and HDR Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  7. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Benchmarking Site
  8. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  9. Realme 8 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 India Launch
  10. Watch the Trailer for Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5, Out Friday
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Long List of Fixes, Stability Improvements With Hotfix 1.21
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book Go Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, New Galaxy Book Pro 360 Renders Surface Online: Reports
  3. Mozilla Firefox 88 Update Gets Rid of FTP Support, Fixes Video Playback Bug on Android
  4. iQoo 7 Could Launch in India as a Rebranded iQoo Neo 5; Legend Edition Specifications Teased
  5. Realme Q3 Series Launch Confirmed, Base Variant Tipped to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
  6. Spotify Will Now Let Desktop Users Download Full Albums
  7. Facebook Testing Video Speed Dating App Called Sparked: Report
  8. Google Assistant Rolls Out New Feature to Find Lost iPhone
  9. Dogecoin Rides Elon Musk’s Tweet to Reach Rs. 10 Mark: All You Need to Know About the ‘Joke’ Cryptocurrency
  10. Flipkart Acquires Cleartrip to Strengthen Its Online Presence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com