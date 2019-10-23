Technology News
loading
  Firefox 70 Released With New Privacy Features, Making It Harder for Websites to Track Users

Firefox 70 Released With New Privacy Features, Making It Harder for Websites to Track Users

Firefox 70 gives you more control over your privacy, letting you track which third-party trackers are trying to grab your personal data.

Updated: 23 October 2019 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Mozilla

Firefox 70 has been released with new privacy controls and features

Highlights
  • Mozilla Firefox 70 now blocks all sorts of third-party trackers
  • A new personalized privacy report is also available for users
  • Firefox 71 will roll out some time early December

Mozilla launched its Enhanced Tracking Protection feature in Firefox back in July this year. In September, the feature was turned on by default. The company has now revealed that the Enhanced Tracking Protection feature in Firefox has blocked more than 450 billion third-party tracking attempts while users were browsing the Web. Mozilla also announced the launched of Firefox 70, the latest version of the company's Web browser with a focus towards strong privacy controls and features.

Mozilla Firefox 70 now comes with a dashboard that lets you understand how the Web browser is blocking third-party cookies, trackers, and other tools from tracking your personal information while you're browsing the web. Firefox 70 turns on privacy protection by default in standard settings. You can manually edit them based on your requirements.

Privacy protections dashboard within Firefox 70 shows how many trackers were blocked recently including social media trackers, crypto miners, and other third-party trackers. Users will also get to know how many trackers were blocked since they started using the feature.

To access these reports, users can click on the shield icon right next to the address bar. On clicking, the user will be able to view information related to the website along with a link to access their privacy report.

With Firefox 70, Mozilla is also adding a password generator to Lockwise, the password management tool within the web browser. The tool has also been integrated with Mozilla's Firefox Monitor which alerts whenever one of your email addresses has been spotted in a security breach.

Mozilla's latest update to its Firefox Web browser is another attempt to showcase itself as a privacy-focused company. While Firefox may have lost some of its userbase to Google Chrome, the company can hope privacy-loving users would make the switch given all the new major changes that are shipping with Firefox 70.

Firefox 70 is now available for Windows, Linux, macOS users on desktop and Android and iOS users on mobile. Existing users can easily upgrade their Web browser if they've turned on automatic updates. Mozilla claims Firefox has around 250 million active users across the world. Firefox 71 is expected to release early in December.

Comments

Further reading: Mozilla, Firefox 70, Mozilla Firefox
Honor Smartphones
