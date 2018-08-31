Mozilla Firefox Set to Block Ad Tracking, Cut Down Cryptocurrency Mining

Mozilla has announced some hard steps to ensure user privacy on its Firefox browser. In its latest blog, the company said that over the next few months it will be rolling out certain key features which will give users more control over their data and also improve the web performance.

One of the most important changes will be the automatic protection against ad tracking. In Firefox 65 version, the company plans to strip cookies and block storage access from third-party tracking content.

The company said on its blog about ad tracking, "We've already made this available for our Firefox Nightly users to try out, and will be running a shield study to test the experience with some of our beta users in September. We aim to bring this protection to all users in Firefox 65, and will continue to refine our approach to provide the strongest possible protection while preserving a smooth user experience."

In addition to this, future versions of Firefox will also cut down on harmful data collection or crypto mining practises by websites. With Firefox 63 version, the company will also block slow-loading trackers by default to help improve overall web performance. Moreover, the company says sites that continue to want user data in exchange for content will have to ask for it.

Firefox users can check out these features in the Nightly build ahead of the launch of Firefox 65. Under the Content Blocking section will be options to enable blocking of slow-loading trackers or cross-site tracking through third-party cookies.