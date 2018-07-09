Mozilla Said to Be Working on New Android Browser Codenamed 'Fenix'

Mozilla, the maker of open source browser Firefox, is reportedly working on a new Internet browser codenamed 'Fenix' for the Android operating system (OS).

The new app is expected to target a younger, tech-savvy audience, Android Headlines reported on Sunday.

Mozilla contributors started contributing more actively in the project since June, according to GitHub's version history overview. The GitHub listing was first found by a Redditor.

There has been no comment from the Fenix developers about their plans of commercialising the browser in the immediate future, the report added.

The reasons for developing another browser for Android remains equally unclear from the developers' end, especially when Firefox remains one of the most popular Android browsers with over a 100 million installs to date, according to its official Google Play listing.

Founded in 1998 by members of Netscape, the open-source software community presently has three different Android browsers - the flagship Firefox browser, privacy-focused Firefox Focus, and beta build Firefox Nightly.