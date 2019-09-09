Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Motorists Can Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App to Avoid Hefty Penalties

Motorists Can Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App to Avoid Hefty Penalties

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations, went into effect at the start of this month.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 18:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorists Can Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App to Avoid Hefty Penalties
Highlights
  • Motorists can produce digital documents: Ministry official
  • The penalties for road rule violations have gone up significantly
  • New Motor Vehicle Act came into force from September 1, 2019

If stopped by a traffic cop for valid papers, then you may show documents stored in DigiLocker to avoid hefty penalties under the amended motor vehicles law. A senior Road Transport Ministry official said that motorists can produce documents using DigiLocker or mParivahan mobile app. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations, went into effect at the start of this month.

"Motorists can produce digital documents. Digital documents do not mean scanned copy or a photo of driving license, RC (registration certificate) or insurance. They have to be stored on DigiLocker or mParivahan app," the official said.

An amended provision in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 allows citizens to produce transport-related documents such as registration, insurance, fitness and permit, the driving licence, pollution check certificate and any other relevant documents in electronic form.

"This would enable the use of digital platforms for carrying and verification of the documents and is a step towards citizen facilitation," says the advisory sent to the state police and transport departments on November 19, 2018.

The penalties for road rule violations have gone up significantly after the new Motor Vehicle Act came into force from September 1, 2019. As per the new guidelines, the penalty for driving without a licence has been hiked from Rs. 500 to Rs. 5,000, while for driving without qualification, the fine has been raised from Rs. 500 to Rs. 10,000.

For over speeding, the penalty has been increased from Rs. 400 to Rs. 1,000 for light motor vehicles and 2,000 for medium passenger vehicles. For driving without using a seat belt, the fine has been hiked from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DigiLocker, mParivahan
Samsung Launches Solutions for Deaf-Blind, Visually Impaired in India
Honor Smartphones
Motorists Can Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App to Avoid Hefty Penalties
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Realme Set to Launch 5G Phone Based on Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  4. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Vivo V17 Pro Surfaces Online With Two Selfie Cameras, Four Rear Cameras
  6. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  7. Can Mukesh Ambani Take on Amazon, Walmart?
  8. Apple Event: iPhone 11 and Everything Else to Expect Tomorrow
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50s Expected to Launch in India on September 11
  10. Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo 30W Wireless Charging Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 to Now Be Sold on Every Tuesday at 12 Noon in India: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Asus ZenBook 14, ZenBook 15, ZenBook Flip 13 With NanoEdge Displays Launched in India
  3. Motorists Can Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App to Avoid Hefty Penalties
  4. Samsung Launches Solutions for Deaf-Blind, Visually Impaired in India
  5. Can Mukesh Ambani Take on Amazon, Walmart in E-Commerce?
  6. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Continues to Make All-Out Efforts to Restore Link With Lander 'Vikram'
  7. BSNL Brings Rs. 234 Prepaid Plan, Additional Data Offer to Celebrate Onam
  8. Pixel 4 'Coral' Colour Variant Surfaces Online, New Google Assistant Feature for Pixel Phones Also Tipped
  9. Apple Event 2019: iPhone 11 Line-Up, iOS 13, Apple Watch Upgrades, and Everything Else to Expect
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50s Expected to Launch in India on September 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.