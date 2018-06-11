The Moto Camera app integrated in Moto phones has been updated with a new UI layout, further integration with Google Photos, and Google Lens integration. The Android app is called Moto Camera 2 on Google Play, and is only compatible with 2018 Moto devices. The new Moto Camera 2 app is updated to version 7.2.19.8, and requires Android 7.0 and above software to install. Furthermore, the app is compatible only with Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, Moto 1s, and the recently announced Moto Z3 Play.

Apart from the bug fixes and stability improvements, the latest Moto Camera update brings support for the much awaited Google Lens and YouTube Live. At I/O, Google confirmed that Google Lens will be integrated inside the camera app for Google Pixel, and smartphones from other manufacturers such as LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony Mobile, HMD Global/ Nokia, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ, and Asus.Sony was the first to introduce it on the Sony Xperia XZ2 camera app, and now Motorola follows suit.

Again this update is only available for 2018 Moto phones only, so you may not see these features on your old Moto phones. Also, the Settings UI has been changed, and it now shows options for front and rear camera all in one place. The new app will now let you drag to focus on an object easily, while making the others go blur with a revamped exposure UI. You can even zoom into an object by just a single up and down swipe on the display.

Google Photos integration gets deeper, and now swiping left will open sharing, editing, and backup options. Furthermore, Google Photos will mark photos taken with Best Shot and Portrait mode separately.

To install the latest update, head to Google Play and download onto compatible smartphones. The April update of Moto Camera with a redesigned user interface that focused around making it easier for users to switch modes. It introduced a new Moto Camera app icon, and divided the app into three sections - photo, video, and mode select - that can be toggled by swiping.