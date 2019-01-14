Egg Photo Shatters Kylie Jenner’s Record of Most-Liked Post on Instagram

NDTV Gadgets360.com
14 January 2019
Photo Credit: Instagram/ World Record Egg

The egg picture has over 25 million likes and 1 million comments under its belt

Highlights

  The egg picture was shared on Instagram in January
  It currently has over 25 million likes on the social media platform
  Kylie Jenner's post lags far behind with just over 18 million likes

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram, but aside from being a member of the famed Kardashian-Jenner clan, she also owns an eponymous cosmetic brand valued at over half a billion dollars. But times are changing. Kylie's viral photo of her daughter, which has held the held the record of being the most-liked Instagram post for quite some time, has finally been shattered by an egg. Yes, a simple picture of an egg with a white background, which now has over 25 million likes. 

But before we delve into the details of how this mind-bending event happened, let's do a quick background recap. Back in February, Kylie Jenner posted a picture of her daughter, Stormi, on Instagram which took the social media platform by storm and quickly became the most-liked Instagram post that currently has over 18 million likes. But now, a picture of an orange egg has eclipsed that milestone. 

And no, this is not a fancy egg picture with artistic effects and filters. It is just the photo of an egg without any background or filters whatsoever. So, how did this frankly unbelievable virality occur? It appears that someone made an Instagram account with the sole objective of establishing a world record of the most-liked picture on the platform. The account, which goes by the name ‘@worldrecordegg' has only shared a single post so far which happens to be the picture of an egg that was posted on January 4, 2019.

At the time of writing this article, the egg picture has amassed over 25.7 million likes and has prompted over a million comments from bamboozled Instagrammers. It is easy to comprehend a person's attempt at breaking a record, but using a plain egg picture to accomplish it will make anyone wonder and look for a single logical reason to hit the like button. Why so? Well, we are talking about a celebrity who sent the shares of Snap's parent company on a downward spiral when she revealed that she was quitting Snapchat. Process that, and then imagine an egg breaking her record. Well, as they say, it is a crazy world we are living in right now. 

Instagram, Kylie Jenner, World Record Egg
Nadeem Sarwar
