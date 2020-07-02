Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Moj by ShareChat Wants to Be the Indian TikTok, Gets 50 Thousand Downloads in 2 Days

Moj by ShareChat Wants to Be the Indian TikTok, Gets 50 Thousand Downloads in 2 Days

Moj is only available on the Google Play store as of now and offers lip-syncing features, along with the ability to download videos.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 July 2020 11:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moj by ShareChat Wants to Be the Indian TikTok, Gets 50 Thousand Downloads in 2 Days

Moj has been ‘Made in India’ as per the Google Play store page

Highlights
  • Moj has been silently launched for Android users
  • It has been developed by Indian social media platform ShareChat
  • Moj has seen over 50 thousand downloads since launch

Moj, an app by Indian regional social media platform ShareChat, has been silently launched to fill in the void left by TikTok. Moj is available on the Google Play store for free and offers similar functionality to TikTok in terms of short videos, special effects, stickers, and emoticons. It allows video downloads and has support for 15 languages. In the short span of it being listed on the Play store, more than 50 thousand users have downloaded it and given it a 4.3 overall rating. The app was launched almost immediately after the Indian government banned Tiktok, among 59 Chinese apps

Moj has been developed by ShareChat, which is an Indian social media platform developed by Mohalla Tech Private Limited in 2015. Moj allows users to upload 15-second clips and beautify them with filters and emotes. There is also lip-syncing functionality in the app. The interface is quite simple and user friendly. Notably, there is no English language support in the app, just like Sharechat itself.

We reached out ShareChat for some more information on Moj but the company said it has no comment to make at this time.

What Are India's Biggest TikTok Competitors Saying About the China App Ban?

There are other Indian apps like Chingari and Roposo that have been in the short video space for some time now and have gathered a lot of attention in the recent few weeks. More recent apps like Mitron are also rising in popularity. Chingari (launched in 2018) has crossed the 50 lakh downloads mark while Roposo (launched in 2014) has crossed 5 crore downloads. Mitron, launched in April this year, has seen more than 1 crore downloads. Additionally, Zee5 also announced HiPi as its short-video platform that is said to launch before July 15.

This rising interest in Indian short video apps has been due to the ongoing anti-China sentiment and the ban of 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok. On June 29, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) issued a release stating that under the provisions of Section 69 of the IT Act, as well as provisions of the IT rules 2008, 59 apps including TikTok, Shareit, ES File Explorer, Clash of Kings, UC Browser, and other have been effectively banned for privacy and security concerns. TikTok being one of the most popular apps with more than 200 million users in India, became the centre of attention and its removal from the Google Play store and App Store created a void in the short video space that Indian replacement apps are now trying to fill.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moj, ShareChat, TikTok, Chinese app ban, Ministry of electronics and IT
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Will Smith’s Emancipation Sold to Apple TV+ for Over $120 Million: Report
UK Regulator Urges Reforms to Curb Google, Facebook Ad Power
Moj by ShareChat Wants to Be the Indian TikTok, Gets 50 Thousand Downloads in 2 Days
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  3. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  4. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  5. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  6. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
  7. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  8. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  9. Apple App Store, Google Play Block Access to Banned Chinese Apps From India
  10. Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch Tipping Hardware Details
  2. TikTok Ban Brought Success for Mitron App as It Reaches 1.7 Crore Downloads, Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  3. Apple App Store, Google Play Block Access to Banned Chinese Apps From India
  4. Google Working on Smart Compose for WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Messages Through Gboard Keyboard: Report
  5. EU Throws New Rule Book at Google, Tech Giants in Competition Search
  6. NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again, 2 Weeks Left to Fly
  7. OnePlus Nord India Pre-Orders to Go Live Soon, Company Says
  8. UK Regulator Urges Reforms to Curb Google, Facebook Ad Power
  9. Moj by ShareChat Wants to Be the Indian TikTok, Gets 50 Thousand Downloads in 2 Days
  10. Will Smith’s Emancipation Sold to Apple TV+ for Over $120 Million: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com