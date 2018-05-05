MobiKwik and Ola announced a partnership. This deal will enable MobiKwik users to book Ola cabs and autos across 110 cities in India from within the MobiKwik app. With this partnership, MobiKwik users will have access to Ola's multi-modal commuting offerings, from pocket-friendly options such as Ola Auto, Micro, and Mini to premium categories such as Ola Prime, Ola Prime Play, Ola Prime SUV, and Ola Lux.

It also aims to provide a more seamless experience as customers can directly book an Ola ride through their MobiKwik app and pay up through the MobiKwik wallet, without having to shuffle between apps. Further, as a part of the launch offer, MobiKwik is offering Rs. 50 SuperCash on the first five rides.Ola cabs is available only for the Android users, on the latest version of the MobiKwik app.

Alternatively, MobiKwik users can use 10 percent SuperCash to get discount upto Rs. 100 on every ride. Also, MobiKwik, will be offering a chance to earn 100 percent cashback for booking rides through their wallets between 4pm and 7pm and between 8 am and 10 am, to 1,000 users daily.

"We believe that cab booking is a promising category for digital payments. Over the past few months, we have received feedback from our customers requesting for a smart mobility enabler on our app. We have enabled a rich interface for ride bookings with Ola on our platform and are confident that this will be one of our top performing categories in the times to come. We are committed to make digital transactions simple and streamlined. Ola is a key partner in this endeavour," said Daman Soni, vice president - marketing and growth, MobiKwik.

"Strategic partnerships play a significant role in enriching customer experience. Integration of services empowers the customer, making their lives simpler and convenient. Through this partnership, MobiKwik users will be able to book a ride of their choice using a single app. We are confident that MobiKwik users will be delighted with the in-app Ola booking experience," said Saurabh Mishra, head - alliances at Ola.