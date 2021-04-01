Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • MobiKwik Said to Be Ordered by RBI to Urgently Probe Alleged Data Leak

MobiKwik Said to Be Ordered by RBI to Urgently Probe Alleged Data Leak

The RBI was "not happy" with the company's initial response and has asked it to act immediately, as per a source.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 1 April 2021 17:53 IST
MobiKwik Said to Be Ordered by RBI to Urgently Probe Alleged Data Leak

MobiKwik, backed by Sequoia Capital and Bajaj Finance, has faced growing criticism for denying a leak

Highlights
  • Last month, MobiKwik denied the alleged data leak
  • The company is subjected to stringent compliance measures
  • Gadgets 360 was first informed about the alleged data breach in February

MobiKwik has been ordered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to probe allegations that data of over 100 million users was breached and warned the digital payments firm it will face fines if lapses are found, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

MobiKwik, which is backed by Sequoia Capital and Bajaj Finance, has faced growing criticism this week for denying a leak many customers and digital rights activists say is linked to the company's database.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was "not happy" with the company's initial response and has asked it to act immediately, said the source, who declined to be named as the discussion with the company was private.

Last month, MobiKwik denied the alleged data leak in an emailed statement, “As a regulated entity, the company takes its data security very seriously and is fully compliant with applicable data security laws. The company is subjected to stringent compliance measures under its PCI-DSS and ISO Certifications which includes annual security audits and quarterly penetration tests to ensure security of its platform.” A company spokesperson added that MobiKwik was closely “working with requisite authorities” on the matter and will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit, considering the seriousness of the allegations.

“For its users, the company reiterates that all MobiKwik accounts and balances are completely safe,” the spokesperson said.

However, independent security researchers have claimed that the data — over 8.2TB in size — has been put on sale on the dark Web for quite some time now. Gadgets 360 was first informed about the alleged data breach in February. The hackers group, that allegedly had access to the data for months, has now made it accessible through a search engine that suggests some of the leaked data elements — including the names, phone numbers, and email IDs of millions of affected users.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MobiKwik
Moto G60, Moto G20 Renders and Specifications Leak Online

Related Stories

MobiKwik Said to Be Ordered by RBI to Urgently Probe Alleged Data Leak
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra Set to Launch in India on April 23, Registrations Go Live
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  4. From The Big Bull to Mortal Kombat, What to Watch in April
  5. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 Set to Launch in India on April 5
  6. PUBG Lite Is Ending Service and Player Support by May 29
  7. Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 Launching in India on April 8
  8. Samsung TV Plus Brings Free Live TV for Samsung Phones and TVs in India
  9. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
  10. Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Ban Lifted by Pakistan Court, ‘Immoral’ Content Being Monitored on App
  2. MobiKwik Said to Be Ordered by RBI to Urgently Probe Alleged Data Leak
  3. Moto G60, Moto G20 Renders and Specifications Leak Online
  4. Realme 8 Pro Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Camera Optimisations in India
  5. Apple Updating Siri With 2 New Voices, to Remove Default Female or Male Voice in iOS
  6. Future Retail to Offer Quick Online Deliveries in Bet on E-Commerce
  7. Nokia Confirms Launch Event on April 8, G-Series and X-Series Phones Expected
  8. Twitter Fleets Now Lets Users Add GIFs and Twemojis
  9. Oppo F19 India Launch Set for April 6, Specifications Revealed on Sri Lanka Site
  10. PUBG Lite Is Going Dark, to End Service and Player Support by May 29
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com