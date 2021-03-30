Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • MobiKwik Denies Alleged Data Leak of Millions of Users on Dark Web

MobiKwik Denies Alleged Data Leak of Millions of Users on Dark Web

MobiKwik said that it will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit to provide clarity on the matter.

By Jagmeet Singh and Roobina Mongia | Updated: 30 March 2021 17:48 IST
MobiKwik Denies Alleged Data Leak of Millions of Users on Dark Web

Photo Credit: Pexels

MobiKwik data leak was first reported by a security researcher in February

Highlights
  • MobiKwik has so far denied the data breach
  • Security researchers have provided references around the leak
  • The leaked data is purportedly accessible through the dark Web

MobiKwik's user data has allegedly been breached and is purportedly available for access by hackers through a dedicated search engine. The Gurugram-based digital wallet company is denying the data breach. However, independent security researchers have claimed that the data — over 8.2TB in size — has been put on sale on the dark Web for quite some time now. Gadgets 360 was first informed about the alleged data breach in February. The hackers group, that allegedly had access to the data for months, has now made it accessible through a search engine that suggests some of the leaked data elements — including the names, phone numbers, and email IDs of millions of affected users.

Denying the claims of any sensitive data leaks, MobiKwik said that it did not find any evidence of a breach.

“As a regulated entity, the company takes its data security very seriously and is fully compliant with applicable data security laws. The company is subjected to stringent compliance measures under its PCI-DSS and ISO Certifications which includes annual security audits and quarterly penetration tests to ensure security of its platform,” a MobiKwik spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The spokesperson added that the company was closely “working with requisite authorities” on the matter and will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit, considering the seriousness of the allegations.

“For its users, the company reiterates that all MobiKwik accounts and balances are completely safe,” the spokesperson said.

Cyber-security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia first informed Gadgets 360 about the data breach on February 25. He had said that credit and debit card details, names, email addresses, and other details of more than 100 million users were leaked on the dark Web. The researcher also stated that apart from the details in text, know-your-customer (KYC) information that included scanned documents such as Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhar cards as well as bank statements of over five crore users were put on sale by the hackers group that is known by pseudonym “ninja_storm.”

The researcher had shared some sample files that included a table structure with a reference about MobiKwik's payment gateway Zaakpay.

Shortly after receiving the details from the researcher, Gadgets 360 reached out to MobiKwik co-founders Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku. The executives, however, didn't provide any clarity on the breach at that time. An email sent to CERT-In also didn't receive any correspondence.

MobiKwik on March 4 publicly denied its role in the data breach and called the researcher “media-crazed”, without naming Rajashekar explicitly. The company also alleged that the researcher in question presented “concocted files” to “grab media attention”.

However on Monday, French security researcher Robert Baptiste, who's known as Elliot Alderson on Twitter, posted the details about the alleged data breach. He also provided the details about the search engine that was purportedly created by the hackers group on the dark Web and included some user details.

Several users on social media posted that they were able to find their details from that search engine.

 

However, Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify whether the available details were related to the alleged MobiKwik data breach.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MobiKwik Data Leak, MobiKwik Hack, MobiKwik
Xiaomi to Invest $10 Billion in New Electric Vehicle Unit Over 10 Years
MobiKwik Denies Alleged Data Leak of Millions of Users on Dark Web
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  2. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  4. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting March 2021 Security Patch
  6. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India on March 30
  8. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  9. Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, Mi AX9000 Router, Wireless Chargers Launched
  10. MobiKwik Denies Alleged User Data Leak on Dark Web
#Latest Stories
  1. MobiKwik Denies Alleged Data Leak of Millions of Users on Dark Web
  2. Xiaomi to Invest $10 Billion in New Electric Vehicle Unit Over 10 Years
  3. Oppo A54 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s Getting Android 11-Based One UI Update: Reports
  5. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  6. Mi Boost Pro Power Bank With 30,000mAh Capacity Announced in India, Currently Up for Crowdfunding
  7. MIUI 12.5 Test Recruitment Programme Commences for Mi, Redmi, and Poco Smartphones in India
  8. Mi 11i With Flat AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Working on AR Glasses, CEO John Hanke Teases
  10. Big Tech, Independent Shops Spar Over 'Right to Repair' in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com