Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Mmhmm App for Virtual Meetings, Launched by Former Evernote CEO, Now Generally Available

Mmhmm App for Virtual Meetings, Launched by Former Evernote CEO, Now Generally Available

Mmhmm is available for free download, though some features are available at a price.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 November 2020 19:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mmhmm App for Virtual Meetings, Launched by Former Evernote CEO, Now Generally Available

Mmhmm app lets you customise your background or add slides to your virtual meetings

Highlights
  • Mmhmm app is available for download on Mac machines
  • The app comes with a Premium toolkit that charges $9.99 a month
  • Mmhmm app was launched in July by former Evernote CEO Phil Libin

Mmhmm, the video camera app that was launched in beta by former Evernote CEO Phil Libin in July, is now generally available for Mac users. The app debuted at the time when virtual meetings were at a new height, owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the global markets. Although Libin decided to go with an invite-only private beta model to test Mmhmm before its public release, the app generated a waitlist of more than 100,000 people globally within a month of its launch.

Available as free to download, Mmhmm allows users to enhance their virtual meetings with a list of background effects. It also comes with the ability to add slides to video calls to make them appear as a TV show. Users can additionally use features including a laser pointer to further uplift their conversations with clients and office colleagues.

In addition to the virtual effects and overlay features, Mmhmm can enhance virtual meetings with Copilot where two people can show slides and presentations together. There is also a feature called Dynamic Rooms in which users can add animated backgrounds as per the theme of the meeting.

Specifically on its general availability, Mmhmm has brought a Big Hand mode that makes virtual communication even easier — giving a way to underline key announcements in a meeting. The new feature, however, is initially limited to Mac machines running on macOS Big Sur.

mmhmm big hand mode image twitter Mmhmm

Mmhmm gets a Big Hand mode to let you highlight something important in your virtual meetings
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mmhmm

 

Libin and his team at San Francisco-based AI studio All Turtles are offering Mmhmm as a “freemium” model where users need to pay $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) a year or $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) a month to get full access to a Premium toolkit. This includes customisable rooms, presenter controls, and features like laser pointers.

As an introductory offer, users will get a seven-day free trial of the Premium toolkit on downloading the Mmhmm app. The premium features will, however, be contracted to one hour each day after completing the initial seven days.

Nevertheless, the basic version of the Mmhmm app will let users video chat, record, collaborate, and present using a default background and a simple presentation mode. The team is also not in development of bringing any ads or other ways of monetisation.

There are, however, plans to bring Mmhmm Creative Services to offer bespoke rooms, slides, presentation training, and production support. These could be of great use to enterprises and corporate clients.

To support the growing model of online education, Mmhmm is making its Premium toolkit free for one year for students and educators. They just need to send an email at education@mmhmm.app from their official school email address to get free access.

The Mmhmm app is compatible with Mac machines running on at least macOS 10.14 Mojave. It is available for download through the Mmhmm website and once downloaded, it can be used on meeting platforms including Zoom and Google Meet just as any other virtual camera. Moreover, a Windows version of the Mmhmm app is in the works, but there is no official detail on its arrival.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mmhmm app, Mmhmm, virtual meetings, Phil Libin
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Nova 8 and Honor V40 Tipped to Launch in December, With Similar Quad Camera Setup

Related Stories

Mmhmm App for Virtual Meetings, Launched by Former Evernote CEO, Now Generally Available
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  3. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  4. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  5. Realme 7 5G May Launch as a Rebranded Realme V5
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  7. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting One UI 2.5 Update in India: Report
  9. macOS Big Sur Update Coming on Thursday, Apple Announces
  10. Vivo X60, X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Exynos 1080 SoC Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Mmhmm App for Virtual Meetings, Launched by Former Evernote CEO, Now Generally Available
  2. Huawei Nova 8 and Honor V40 Tipped to Launch in December, With Similar Quad Camera Setup
  3. Apple to Launch M1-Powered 14-Inch, 16-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops in 2021 and New Mac Pro: Report
  4. Google Play Store the Main Distributor for Malware on Android Phones: Report
  5. Dutch Students Build Electric Car from Recycled Plastic and Garbage
  6. China's Tencent Holdings Profit Surges 89 Percent After Honour of Kings Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tipped to Come With S Pen Support
  8. Microsoft Office 2019 Getting Beta Update for Mac Machines With Support for Apple Silicon
  9. BSNL Launches New Rs. 599 Fiber Basic Plus Broadband Plan With Up to 60Mbps Speeds, 3300GB Data: Report
  10. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro, All Other Processors on Geekbench Leaderboards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com