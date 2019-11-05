As a part of its digital wellbeing efforts, Xiaomi is developing a new Focus Mode for its MIUI operating system. Revealed by the MIUI boss on Weibo, the new mode is now available as a part of the MIUI developer version and can be accessed by going to Settings > Screen Time Management. The Focus Mode seems very similar to OnePlus' Zen Mode and is made to help users to step away from their smartphone for a set time duration and enjoy life in the real world.

There is no word on when MIUI Focus Mode will roll out to stable version users, however it shouldn't take very long given it won't need a massive testing period and it is already available for the developer version.

As per the Focus Mode screenshots shared by MIUI chief on Weibo, the Focus Mode will allow users to choose from 20 mins, 30 mins, 45 mins, 60 minutes, and 90 minutes options. Once the Focus Mode has been started, the consumers won't be able to use their smartphone, except for making emergency calls and taking photos. Although it is not mentioned in the screenshots, the customers will also likely be able to receive calls.

It is good to see smartphone makers focussing on the digital wellbeing of their customers, given the smartphones have become such an integral part of our lives.

To recall, Xiaomi also offers Google's Digital Wellbeing tools as a part of the MIUI operating system.

Google is also doubling down on its digital wellbeing efforts and the company recently released a number of experimental apps dealing with digital wellbeing to push smartphone makers and developers to come with their own similar applications. Google's apps are now available via Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free by any smartphone maker.