Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Xiaomi to Add Focus Mode to MIUI, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version

Xiaomi to Add Focus Mode to MIUI, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version

MIUI Focus Mode works a lot like OnePlus’ Zen Mode.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 11:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi to Add Focus Mode to MIUI, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version

MIUI Focus Mode can be set for up to 90 minutes

Highlights
  • MIUI developer version users can now use the Focus Mode
  • No word on when it will reach the stable version
  • Focus Mode will help users put down their smartphone

As a part of its digital wellbeing efforts, Xiaomi is developing a new Focus Mode for its MIUI operating system. Revealed by the MIUI boss on Weibo, the new mode is now available as a part of the MIUI developer version and can be accessed by going to Settings > Screen Time Management. The Focus Mode seems very similar to OnePlus' Zen Mode and is made to help users to step away from their smartphone for a set time duration and enjoy life in the real world.

There is no word on when MIUI Focus Mode will roll out to stable version users, however it shouldn't take very long given it won't need a massive testing period and it is already available for the developer version.

As per the Focus Mode screenshots shared by MIUI chief on Weibo, the Focus Mode will allow users to choose from 20 mins, 30 mins, 45 mins, 60 minutes, and 90 minutes options. Once the Focus Mode has been started, the consumers won't be able to use their smartphone, except for making emergency calls and taking photos. Although it is not mentioned in the screenshots, the customers will also likely be able to receive calls.

It is good to see smartphone makers focussing on the digital wellbeing of their customers, given the smartphones have become such an integral part of our lives.

To recall, Xiaomi also offers Google's Digital Wellbeing tools as a part of the MIUI operating system.

Google is also doubling down on its digital wellbeing efforts and the company recently released a number of experimental apps dealing with digital wellbeing to push smartphone makers and developers to come with their own similar applications. Google's apps are now available via Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free by any smartphone maker.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Focus Mode, MIUI Focus Mode, Xiaomi
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature 48-Megapixel Primary Camera and Run Android 10 With One UI 2.0 on Top
Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi to Add Focus Mode to MIUI, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass Protection Ahead of Launch
  3. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  4. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  5. Adobe's Next-Generation Apps Promise to Make Collaboration Simpler
  6. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  7. Xiaomi Watch Pro With Circular Dial Rumoured to Be in the Works
  8. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Moto G8 Plus Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus 6Z Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Gets System-Wide Dark Mode, Gesture Navigations, and More
  2. Xiaomi to Add Focus Mode to MIUI, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
  3. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 Series Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature 48-Megapixel Primary Camera and Run Android 10 With One UI 2.0 on Top
  5. Redmi Note 8 Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. Boeing Declares Spacecraft Abort System Test a Success, Despite the Failure of One Parachute
  7. Martin Scorsese Expands Marvel Criticism: ‘Variations on a Finite Number of Themes’
  8. Snowden Warns of Web Giants' 'Irresistible Power'
  9. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 4 Update Brings Camera and Smooth Display Improvements, November Patch Released for Older Pixels Too
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.