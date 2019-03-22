Technology News
  MIUI Camera App Integrates Google Lens Natively on Select Xiaomi Phones

MIUI Camera App Integrates Google Lens Natively on Select Xiaomi Phones

22 March 2019
Google Lens integration is now being tested on few Xiaomi phones

Highlights

  • Xiaomi announces Google Lens integration in native camera
  • Poco F1, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y2 get the feature in beta ROM
  • Google Lens allows image search without the need for text

Google Lens, a popular feature that allows users image search, has now been integrated into the MIUI camera app. The feature is being tested on a few phones currently, and will roll out commercially soon. With this integration, select Xiaomi phone users can access the Google Lens directly from your native camera app. To use the feature, users will have to tap on the Google Lens button in the overflow menu.

Xiaomi made this announcement on Mi Forums, and it also confirmed that the feature is currently only available for Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 series, Redmi Y2 in beta ROM builds. There's no timeline announced for commercial availability, or broadening of beta availability a well. However, above mentioned phone users on the latest beta should see the new Google Lens button in the native camera app. Head to the MIUI Camera app > Click on the 3 lines on the top right corner >Select Google Lens.

Once the Google Lens button is pressed, the camera will scan the object in front of it, and give you results based on the AI Google Algorithm. Previously a standalone app, Google Lens uses AI to identify the contents of a picture without needing words to figure out what it is.

For those unaware, Google Lens was unveiled at I/O in 2017 as an image recognition tool that could provide contextual suggestions for objects that you scan with the camera. For instance, scanning a restaurant can show things like the menu, pricing, reservations, and timings. It is Google's experimental, camera-powered search engine that combines search, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and computer vision.

