Xiaomi introduced App Vault with MIUI 9.2, pushing it as a one-stop activity centre that provides users quick access to the most frequently used tools and functions such as booking a cab, taking notes, and get match scores among others. Xiaomi is now further improving the App Vault by adding new services across multiple categories. The new services aligning with over 14 different categories have been added as part of the ‘Utilities' card in the App Vault, and are aimed at helping users perform a wide range of tasks without having to open a dedicated app.

In a post on the MIUI community forum, Xiaomi revealed that the Utilities card in MIUI's App Vault now provides access to new services such as news, movies, and shopping, taking their total count to over forty. Aside from the addition of new services, some of the functionalities in the MI Calculator app such as BMI, Discount, and Percentage have also made their way to the App Vault.

Talking about the services available in the App Vault, users can book movies tickets from the likes of BookMyShow and Paytm Movies, sells goods on services likes OLX and Quikr, book travel tickets, and do a lot more. The categories of services that are now at the disposal of users are news, food delivery, groceries, and fashion among others. However, there is no word if an update has been rolled out to add the new services to App Vault.

Tools like notes, events, and cricket widgets, which originally arrived with the App Vault's introduction with the MIUI 9.2 Global Stable update, are still there. As for accessing the new services that have now been added to App Vault, users just have to swipe left on the home screen and scroll down to find the Utilities card. In case the card is not visible in the App Vault, it can be enabled by tapping on ‘Customize' at the bottom of the page, followed by pressing the ‘More' button.