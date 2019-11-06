MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode

Xiaomi released MIUI 11 to a bunch of compatible phones and recent news, is that it plans on adding more features to the new platform in the coming iterations. We recently heard about Focus Mode, which was added to the developer version of the build and we now have news about two more features which are coming — a customisable lock screen and a Curriculum Mode. Both of them, including the Focus Mode, are designed to allow students to organise their schedules and be more productive.

This news comes from Chinese website Mydrivers, as reported by Gizmochina. The first new addition is the new customisable lock screen, which is reportedly allows you select you own colours, captions, pictures and emojis. The notifications icons are also said to be customisable and you will be able to even select where they appear, what icons show up on the lock screen and even the colour of the text. This should allow students to view all their pertinent information at a glance, without needing to unlock the phone.

The other mode that's said to be coming is called Curriculum Mode. It's said to be a student-oriented calendar, where you'll be able to take down notes for a particular day. We don't have more details on this yet. Both these features are in addition to the Focus Mode, which we recently reported. The latter is similar to Zen Mode, which was introduced in OxygenOS 9.5 in the OnePlus 7 Pro. It basically helps you take a break from your phone, by preventing access to any of the phone's functions.