Mitron app, a TikTok clone, is available via Google Play store once again. The short video platform was removed from Google Play store earlier this week due to violations of Google Play policies. Google said Mitron violated its “Spam and Minimum Functionality” policy, but later clarified that the tech giant was working with the developer to help them fix issues. Now, just a day after that clarification, the app is back in Google Play. Before being pulled, the Mitron app had managed to cross 50 lakh downloads.

The Google Play store listing for the Mitron app is live once again. The app calls itself a ‘free short video and social platform based out of Bengaluru, India', and its user interface is very similar to that of TikTok.

Google on June 2 had pulled Mitron from Google Play claiming that its policy doesn't allow apps that offer ‘the same experience as other apps already on Google Play.' The policy reads, “Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services.” It also states that the app should provide a “basic degree of functionality and a respectful user experience.”

Mitron was launched in Google Play store less than two months ago and has capitalised on the anti-China and anti-TikTok sentiments prevailing in the country right now. Last month, the app was reported to have a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to compromise user accounts and send messages on behalf of a specific user. The flaw didn't allow any bad actor to steal personal information such as the email ID that a user had used to sign up an account on the Mitron app. It is unclear if the developer has fixed the security flaw in the new version.

An official changelog present in the Google Play store mentions UX (user experience) changes as the only new thing in the application.

While Mitron is back on Google Play store, another app that was recently removed – Remove China Apps – still remains delisted.

