Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Mitron App Hits 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play in Just Over Two Months of Launch

Mitron App Hits 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play in Just Over Two Months of Launch

Mitron was released on Google Play store in mid-April, as per data from App Brain.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 26 June 2020 11:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mitron App Hits 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play in Just Over Two Months of Launch

Mitron app is only available for Android devices right now

Highlights
  • Mitron had crossed 50 lakh downloads in just over month of launch
  • The app is gaining popularity amidst anti-China sentiments in India
  • Mitron has been described as an Indian alternative to TikTok

Mitron app, which was launched as an “Indian alternative” to TikTok, has crossed one crore downloads on Google Play store. The app achieved this milestone in just over two months of its launch, and the short video platform has gained popularity at a time when anti-China sentiment is at a high point in the country. Mitron currently has favourable reviews with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. The app's source code was previously alleged to have been purchased from a Pakistani developer; however, its co-founders Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal, have tried to downplay the origins of app's source code.

In a press note announcing the 1 crore downloads milestone, Mitron CEO Shivank Agarwal highlighted the app's local origins.

"There is a strong sentiment of #VocalForLocal. We are proudly building Mitron to reimagine digital engagement and entertainment, while being sensitive to the users in our market and being compliant with our local laws,” Agarwal said in a statement. “We are working with our users to create a more India-centric product and we believe that is working well for us.”

Even though Mitron has been raking in downloads since its launch, the last two months haven't exactly been a cakewalk for the app. At the time of its launch, many users had claimed that the short video platform included "a lots of bugs" and was just another TikTok clone available in Google Play. Despite the negative reviews, the app managed to clock 50 lakh downloads in just over a month of launch. The app was then removed from Google Play store for violating Google's spam and minimum functionality policy but later returned to the platform. A cyber security researcher around the same time had claimed that Mitron app included a vulnerability that could allow attackers to send messages to other users, and even follow other people or comment on behalf of a victim.

Speaking about the app, Mitron co-founders had told Gadgets 360 that it did not imitate TikTok. They indicated that all apps had "some common elements" and Mitron had released several versions since its launch. When asked about the origin of the app, Khandelwal added that the app's team was based out of Bangalore and initial template of MitronTV was purchased from an Australian marketplace, EnvatoMarket. The developers didn't reveal the seller's name from which they had purchased the source code. Previous reports claimed the seller to be of Pakistani-origin.

Mitron has caught the fancy of many, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his vision for "Vocal For Local." It is also getting attention because of the anti-China sentiment prevalent in the country right now.

As per the data available on App Brain, an online resource for app developers, the first version of Mitron went live on Google Play on April 17 and it clocked the first 100,000 downloads in just seven days.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mitron app, TikTok, Mitron
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
TikTok to Stop Snooping of iPhone Users Through Clipboard

Related Stories

Mitron App Hits 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play in Just Over Two Months of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  2. LG’s New True Wireless Earphones Disinfect Themselves in the Case
  3. Xiaomi Exec Weighs In on Why India Can't Make a Smartphone From Scratch
  4. Google Play Found to Include At Least 17 Trojan Apps
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Picks Up Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie, Dil Bechara
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  7. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Review
  8. OnePlus TV 2020 Will Be Thinner Than OnePlus 8 Series: Pete Lau
  9. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  10. Mitron App Hits 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play Amidst Anti-China Sentiment
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile's Tiny Livik Map Will Only Support 40-Player Matches
  2. Mitron App Hits 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play in Just Over Two Months of Launch
  3. Android 11 Developer Preview for Android TV Announced, New Google Streaming Device Leaked in Video Clip
  4. TikTok to Stop Snooping of iPhone Users Through Clipboard
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 New Trailer Unveiled, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime Out in 2022 on Netflix
  6. Google Photos Gets a Complete Redesign: New Logo, Maps View, Simpler UI, More
  7. Waymo, Volvo Cars Partner to Build Self-Driving Vehicles
  8. To Boldly Go: NASA Launches Lunar Loo Challenge
  9. Huawei to Build $1.2-Billion Research Centre in the UK
  10. Tenet Release Date Pushed Back to August, After New Coronavirus Peak in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com