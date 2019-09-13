Xiaomi has released a new keyboard app in the Google Play Store for Android users. Dubbed as Mint Keyboard, the app joins the company's growing list of Mint-branded apps that have a small footprint on the smartphones. Mint Keyboard supports a total of 27 languages, including English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, and Punjabi. The app is just 14MB in size and can be installed on both Xiaomi and non-Xiaomi devices.

In a blog post on Mi Community website, Xiaomi writes that Mint Keyboard includes features like Swipe typing, speech-to-text, real-time emoji suggestion during chats, and support for different font styles. Additionally, the keyboard comes with artist-made stickers and GIF packs, keyboard themes, and more.

Support for Indic languages is the big highlight of the Mint Keyboard. Among the Indian subcontinent languages, the keyboard supports Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Manipuri, Arabic, Odiya, Konkani, Bodo, Santhali, Santhali, Dogri, Rajasthani, Marwari, Sindhi, and Maithili.

“Mint Keyboard is designed for Indian users with cutting edge AI to enrich the expressions and conversations,” Xiaomi notes. “Your keyboard's AI engine learns continuously and personalises to match your unique way of typing - including your local language words, shortcuts, slang and personal emoji preferences. You can create your personalized themes using your photos, chat with multiple font styles, speak in regional languages and much more.”

You can download the Mint Keyboard from Google Play Store.

Apart from the Mint Keyboard, Xiaomi has also offer Mint-branded browser and Mint Launcher. While the Mint Launcher was introduced earlier this year, whereas Mint Browser debuted late last year.