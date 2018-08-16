Microsoft's Your Phone Android App Now Available for Windows 10 Users

Microsoft's Your Phone application, which provides a seamless experience between users' smartphones and their PCs, is now available for mainstream Windows 10 users, at least those running build 1803 Spring Creators Update in the US, the media reported.

The Microsoft Your Phone app for Android will allow users to make calls, send and receive SMSs, as well as manage their photo library on their Windows 10 PCs.

Users can download the Your Phone app for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store and subsequently connect their smartphones to it.

"Microsoft hasn't publicised availability of 'Your Phone' to non-Insiders as of August 14. But I -- along with a number of other Android phone users who are not running an Insider preview of Windows 10 on their PCs -- were able to get the app to work after seeing a post about its availability," ZDNet reported on Tuesday.

Your Phone app is designed to allow Android and iOS devices to more tightly synchronise with Windows 10 computers.

The tech giant had been testing Your Phone app as part of the company's upcoming Redstone 5 update for Windows 10, but it now appears it will be made broadly available without the requirement for a future update, according to The Verge.

