NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft's Movies & TV App to Arrive on Android, iOS: Report

 
, 06 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft's Movies & TV App to Arrive on Android, iOS: Report

Microsoft is reportedly working on launching its Movies & TV app - only available on Windows-based platforms like Windows 10 PC, Xbox, and Windows 10 Mobile - on Android and iOS-based platforms.

According to a report in Windows Central late on Thursday, "Microsoft is building these apps to give consumers more of a reason to buy content in the Microsoft Store".

"Lots of people buy digital movies and TV content, and Microsoft has a huge store that a lot of people seemingly ignore or don't know about because there is no mobile companion app for their phone," the report added.

Microsoft was yet to comment on the report.

In 2017, Microsoft shut down its Groove Music service after announcing a partnership with the music streaming platform Spotify.

The company requested its customers to transfer everything they had saved, downloaded and playlists they had created on Groove to Spotify, media reported.

But the company did not touch the Movies & TV app then.

Last month, the company revealed the shutdown of its Groove Music apps for Android and iOS. The company will pull the apps from December 1, and existing applications were announced to also stop working from that date. User libraries would continue to be accessible, however, via OneDrive, and played via the Windows 10 Groove Music app. However, the experience of album art and music controls would no longer be available.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Apple, Movies and TV
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find X India Launch Expected on July 12
Mi Phones
Microsoft's Movies & TV App to Arrive on Android, iOS: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
  3. After Jio Phone Announcement, Nokia 8810 4G Teased to Get WhatsApp Support
  4. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 Rollout Begins for Compatible Xiaomi Phones
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  6. OnePlus 6 Available With Rs. 2,000 Discount on Amazon India
  7. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  8. Dell Launches New Range of Gaming Notebooks, AiO in India
  9. Samsung Launches Galaxy Jean, a Rebranded Galaxy A6+
  10. Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.