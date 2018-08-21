NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft's Minecraft: Education Edition Coming to iPads

, 21 August 2018
Microsoft's Minecraft: Education Edition Coming to iPads

Microsoft has extended its Minecraft: Education Edition to Apple iPad that will help students build historic monuments, swim through coral reefs and bring creative stories to life.

Minecraft: Education Edition is an educational version of the popular Minecraft game, specifically designed for classroom use.

The education version of the game launched in 2016 and there are nearly 35 million licensed users in 115 countries.

"Minecraft: Education Edition on iPad unlocks new and intuitive ways of collaborating and sharing and has revolutionised the way our students and teachers explore curriculum and projects," Kyriakos Koursaris, Head of Education Technology for PaRK International School, said in a statement.

"The features allow for deep and meaningful learning, and the values it promotes, from inclusivity to 21st century skills, empower everyone to use technology with extraordinary results," Koursaris added.

Minecraft: Education Edition for iPad will be available in September this year with a Microsoft 365 for Education license.

Microsoft's Minecraft: Education Edition Coming to iPads
