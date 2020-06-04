Microsoft new Chromium based Edge Browser is being rolled out to all users with the latest Windows update. The new Edge browser was first launched in January for Windows 10 users but users had to download it manually. Now, Microsoft is making it a part of Windows update and as per the company's support page, the new Edge browser is available for Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909. Initially, the browser was only available to Windows Insiders through Windows 10 update but now, it has been made available to all users.

As per the Microsoft support page, this new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge comes with support for the “latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms.”

Windows 10 already comes with Microsoft Edge browser, but with this new update, Microsoft aims to make the transition from the current browser to the new Chromium-based version of Edge fully seamless. The support page states:

Start menu and taskbar pins, tiles, and shortcuts will migrate to the new Edge browser from the current browser.

The new Edge browser will replace the current browser in the taskbar if the current one has been pinned.

Most protocols that Microsoft Edge handles will migrate to new Microsoft Edge.

After the update, First Run Experience (FRE) will auto-launch after the device restarts.

Data from earlier versions of Microsoft Edge including passwords, favorites, open tabs, etc. will be available in the new Microsoft Edge.

The prerequisites for the new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge for users updating from Windows 10 version 1903 is the October 8, 2019 - KB4517389 (OS Build 18362.418) update. Notably, like all other updates, this update with the new Edge browser will also be rolled out in batches and will reach all users gradually.

Users who want to download the new Microsoft Edge right now can do so by clicking here.

Microsoft has been working on the Chromium based version of Edge for quite a while now. The beta was first made available for Windows and macOS users in August last year. Then, in January this year, the company released the new browser for the public to manually download. A month later, it started bundling the Chromium version of Edge with Windows 10 update to Windows Insiders.

In March, the company added vertical tabs, Tracking Prevention, InPrivate Browsing, and a few other features to the Chromium version of Edge.

