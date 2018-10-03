NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Microsoft's 'Your Phone' App With App Mirroring Features Officially Released With Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Microsoft’s 'Your Phone' App With App Mirroring Features Officially Released With Windows 10 October 2018 Update

, 03 October 2018
Microsoft’s 'Your Phone' App With App Mirroring Features Officially Released With Windows 10 October 2018 Update

The Your Phone app allows the syncing of calls and photos with Android phones

Highlights

  • Microsoft made the announcement at its Surface event
  • Your Phone will be available widely with Windows 10 October update
  • App mirroring will initially be compatible with stock Android phones

Microsoft has announced the release of the Windows 10 October update, and the Redmond giant is now making the Your Phone app available to all users. To recall, the Your Phone app that was first released widely to systems running build 1803 Spring Creators Update back in August this year, however, soon after, Microsoft limited access to Windows 10 Insider Preview users. The official launch of Your Phone was announced this week at Microsoft’s Surface event in New York, where hardware products including Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Headphones were launched.

The Your Phone app will support app mirroring on Android, giving users access to their texts and photos. A report by The Verge also notes that Microsoft announced support for webpage transfer between iOS and Windows 10 devices, on the Your Phone app, in the latest October update. The availability of Your Phone on Windows 10 was announced in a post on the official Windows blog and a tweet on the Windows account.

At the event, a demo was shown that involved the exchange of Snapchat messages between an Android and a Surface device using the new app mirroring feature. The Your Phone app currently also lets users make and receive calls, send and receive SMS messages, and view and edit photos from their Android phone on a Windows 10-powered machine.

To recall, the Your Phone app received support for SMS messages in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17755 for Android last month. This update allowed users to view, send, and receive SMS messages from their Android phones right onto their connected Windows 10 PCs. The update also enabled iOS users to link their devices to a Windows 10 PC and perform actions such as browsing the Web.

Further reading: Microsoft, Your Phone, Windows 10
Microsoft’s 'Your Phone' App With App Mirroring Features Officially Released With Windows 10 October 2018 Update
