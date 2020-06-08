Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft's Your Phone App on Windows 10 Gets Controls for Music Playing on Android Phones

Microsoft's Your Phone App on Windows 10 Gets Controls for Music Playing on Android Phones

Microsoft’s Your Phone app lets users receive and reply to notifications on their Android phone from their Windows 10 PC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 June 2020 13:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft's Your Phone App on Windows 10 Gets Controls for Music Playing on Android Phones

Your Phone is free on the Google Play store

Highlights
  • Microsoft has added music controls to Your Phone app
  • Your Phone app can control music playing on Android phone
  • Microsoft’s Your Phone app works on Windows 10

Microsoft has finally added music controls to the Your Phone app on Windows 10. This feature allows users to control their songs playing on their Android phone from their Windows desktop. The controls are visible on the bottom left corner of the Your Phone app allowing users to play/ pause and switch tracks playing on their Android phone while using the Windows app. The feature, which was just implemented, was announced by Microsoft in April.

Music controls in Your Phone app

Your Phone app for Windows 10 is a way for Windows users to control their notifications, calls, and phone in general, right from their desktop. Now, they can control their music as well with the implementation of this new feature. When an Android phone is connected to a Windows 10 PC via the Your Phone app, a music player widget with basic controls pops up on the app interface when music is playing on the phone. It lets you play/pause and switch tracks.

You can also see the album art and the name of service that is playing the track. Notably, this feature works with YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Xiaomi Music, Google Podcasts, and Pandora.

Microsoft had announced at the end of April that is testing a new feature that lets users control the music on the smartphone via their Windows 10 PCs. It was initially limited to Windows Insider build users.

To use the Your Phone app, Windows users need to be running Windows 10 October 2018 update or later and their Android phone should be running Android 7 or later. Gadgets 360 was able to test this feature with Your Phone version 1.20051.93.0 for the Windows app and version 1.20051.113.0 for the Android app. There is also a slight delay between clicking on the music controls and the action reflecting on the phone.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Your Phone, Windows 10
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched

Related Stories

Microsoft's Your Phone App on Windows 10 Gets Controls for Music Playing on Android Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen, LTE Option Launched in India
  2. Jio Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Its Prepaid Users
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Launch in India on June 8
  4. OnePlus Set to Bring Affordable Smart TVs to India on July 2
  5. Vivo Y50 to Launch in India on June 10, Flipkart Listing Reveals
  6. Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  7. Mi Notebook Launch on June 11: What We Know So Far
  8. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Your Phone App on Windows 10 Gets Controls for Music Playing on Android Phones
  2. Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Integration, Dolby Atmos 3D Sound Launched in India
  4. iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max Users Report Strange 'Green Tint' on Display
  5. Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India With ‘Pro Cleaning’
  6. Dropbox Passwords Is a New Password Manager Currently in Early Access
  7. Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Draws Backlash for Anti-Transgender Tweets
  8. Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
  9. Zuckerberg-Funded Scientists: Rein in Hate on Facebook
  10. Facebook Working on Dark Mode, Coronavirus Tracker, and More for Android App: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com