Microsoft Your Phone App Gets Android Notifications Mirroring Feature for Windows 10

Microsoft is expected to complete the rollout by July 9.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 14:03 IST
Your Phone app is available for Windows 10 users

Highlights
  • Microsoft’s Vishnu Nath says quick replies support is coming soon
  • The rollout is gradual, should be completed by July 9
  • This feature will mirror notifications on the Windows 10 PC

Microsoft has rolled out Android notifications support for the Your Phone app. This will enable users to receive Android notifications on their Windows 10 PC. Launched in 2018, Your Phone app previously allowed users to see recent photos taken on Android phone directly on a Windows 10 PC and to send SMS messages from a computer. Now, the Android notifications mirroring feature is rolling out for all Windows Insider users in a gradual manner. Microsoft is expected to complete the rollout by July 9.

In a tweet, Microsoft announced via the Windows Insider handle that the Your Phone app will now support Android notifications on Windows 10 PCs. This means that once you connect your Android phone with the Your Phone app, it will now show notifications received on the phone, on your PC as well - in real-time.

Explaining how it works, Microsoft's Director of Program Management, Vishnu Nath told Thurott.com "that Windows Insider users will essentially be able to click on a notification from your phone, and it will mirror your phone's screen on your computer and allow you to take actions right from there. So for example, if someone messages you on WhatsApp, you can click on the notification and it will open up WhatsApp on your phone and mirror the phone screen on your PC, allowing you to reply to the message." The report says that support for quick replies hasn't been enabled yet but it is coming soon.

Microsoft notes that the recent Windows 10 May 2019 update also brought along the ability to attach emojis, GIFs, or images directly to your texts, as well as in-line reply to incoming messages. Users can even use the Your Phone app to send and receive deeplink URLs in your messages and see unread messages and threads. Users can now even save images directly to their PC by right-clicking on the image.

