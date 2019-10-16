Technology News
loading
  Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote Get Dark Mode on iPhone and iPad

Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote Get Dark Mode on iPhone and iPad

Users have to ensure that they are on latest version 2.30 for all four Microsoft Office apps.

Updated: 16 October 2019 18:32 IST
Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote Get Dark Mode on iPhone and iPad

Microsoft rolls out dark mode for more Office apps

Highlights
  • Head to the App Store, to check for a new update to the Office apps
  • Outlook got support for dark mode two months ago
  • Now, more Office apps are getting dark mode support gradually

Microsoft has now introduced Dark Mode for Word, Excel, PowePoint, and OneNote users on iOS. Users need to head to the App Store to update to the latest versions of these apps, in order to experience the grey interface. Microsoft tested the new mode out with Insider members for a little less than a week, before rolling it out to everybody. Users have to ensure that they are on version 2.30 for all four apps - Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote – on their iPhone or iPad.

Akshay Bakshi, Microsoft's Office for iOS and macOS Product Manager, took to Twitter to announce the rollout of the new update for all of these apps, on iPhone and iPad. The v2.30 update will allow users to use Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft OneNote in dark mode. This will help in reducing eye strain, and give it a neat aesthetic that has become quite popular these days.

This comes two months after Microsoft Outlook got support for dark mode on Android and iOS both. At that time, the Redmond giant had confirmed that the company will add support for dark mode to other Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint as well, once Apple releases iOS 13. The support has finally arrived one month after the release of iOS 13. OneDrive for iOS received its dark mode late last month. As mentioned, dark mode can help users reduce eye strain, help increase battery life, or simply make their workstation look better. Do give it a try and let us know how you like the new dark mode on the Office apps in the comment below!

You can download the latest update for Excel for iOS, OneNote for iOS, PowerPoint for iOS, and Word for iOS from the App Store.

Comments

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Excecl, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint, Microsoft Onenote, Dark Mode
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote Get Dark Mode on iPhone and iPad
