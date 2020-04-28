Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Wins 5 Year Deal With Coca Cola to Supply Business Software

Microsoft Wins 5-Year Deal With Coca-Cola to Supply Business Software

The companies did not disclose the size of the deal but said it will include Dynamics 365.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 April 2020 18:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Wins 5-Year Deal With Coca-Cola to Supply Business Software

Photo Credit: Reuters

Coca-Cola's customer service agents plan to use system to help quickly answer questions

Highlights
  • The size of the deal has not been disclosed
  • Microsoft enjoys a stronghold in general-purpose business software
  • In the first phase, Coke will offer the system internally to employees

Microsoft on Monday said it had won a five-year deal with Coca-Cola Co to supply business software, including its Teams chat app and tools for customer service agents.

The companies did not disclose the size of the deal but said it will include Dynamics 365, a suite of Microsoft tools that competes directly with Salesforce.com.

Microsoft has a stronghold in general-purpose business software such as email and word processing apps but has been working to win more customers for its specialised software such as apps used by customer service and sales employees.

James Phillips, the corporate vice president for Microsoft's business applications group, told Reuters in an interview that Coca-Cola will use Microsoft technology to pull together information several internal systems, using artificial intelligence to fetch data from them and answer questions.

In the first phase, Phillips said, Coke will offer the system internally to employees "rather than making the employee understand that you need to go over here to request vacation time, over there to look at your last payroll slip, or to some other system to understand what educational courses may be available."

Barry Simpson, senior vice president and chief information and integrated services officer of Coca-Cola, said in a statement that Microsoft's software would help the company by "replacing previously disparate and fragmented systems."

Eventually, Microsoft's Phillips said, Coca-Cola's customer service agents plan to use system to help quickly answer questions from the beverage maker's customers, which include major retailers and grocers.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Coca Cola
Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID-19 Patients
Twitter Shuts Down its SMS Service Over Security Concerns, Millions Reportedly Impacted
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

Microsoft Wins 5-Year Deal With Coca-Cola to Supply Business Software
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  2. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  3. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger India Price Officially Revealed
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  6. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  7. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  9. WhatsApp Increases Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use It
  10. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  2. BSNL Joins Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea to Offer Benefits for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
  3. Oracle Wins Cloud Computing Deal With Zoom as Video Calls Surge
  4. Microsoft Teams Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Compromise Accounts Using Links, GIFs
  5. Microsoft's Remote Work Revenue Could Help Cushion Coronavirus Impacts, Analysts Say
  6. iPhone SE (2020), China Discounts to Cushion Apple From Coronavirus Blow to Demand
  7. Nokia 6.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With March 2020 Security Patch
  8. Microsoft Wins 5-Year Deal With Coca-Cola to Supply Business Software
  9. Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID-19 Patients
  10. Amazon Extends Closure of French Warehouses to May 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com