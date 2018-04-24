Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft to End Windows Phones Support for Teams, Skype for Business, Yammer Apps

Microsoft to End Windows Phones Support for Teams, Skype for Business, Yammer Apps

 
, 24 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft to End Windows Phones Support for Teams, Skype for Business, Yammer Apps

Highlights

  • Windows Phone apps for Skype for Business, Teams, Yammer will be retired
  • It will be effective from May 20, 2018
  • Desktops apps for Windows will still be available

Microsoft has given roughly a month's warning to Windows Phone users before retiring its collaboration apps on the platform. Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Yammer apps will cease to exist on Microsoft Store on May 20 this year. The slow and extended death of Microsoft's Windows Phone is not surprising as the company has been pulling the plug for quite some time now.

As mentioned, the three apps will disappear from the Windows Store from next month and what will happen to the apps depends on which one you are using. The company has said Skype for Business and Yammer apps may continue to work, but there is no guarantee for that. However, these apps will no longer receive updates or support. Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams app will not work any longer, and users will receive an error message when they try to connect.

Meanwhile, in a support note, Microsoft says it will continue to support the Skype for Business mobile apps for iOS and Android, as well as the versions for desktop Windows and Mac. It is guiding Windows Phone users to use Skype for Business, Teams, and Yammer via their web browser.

This news is in line with reality that Microsoft is winding up its Windows Phone support. In 2017, Joe Belfiore, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President, Operating Systems Group, had said that Windows Phone users will get security updates, they could forget about new hardware and features. However, the good news is that Microsoft watchers have spotted telephony APIs in Windows 10 build 17650, reigniting rumours of an upcoming 'Surface Phone.'

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows, Windows Phone, Windows Phone Apps, Skype, Skype for Business, Yammer, Microsoft Teams
How Merchants Quietly Use Facebook to Flood Amazon With Fake Reviews
OnePlus 6 Launch Date Is May 21, New Report Claims
Best AC deals
Microsoft to End Windows Phones Support for Teams, Skype for Business, Yammer Apps
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
JBL
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Listed on Android.com Ahead of Launch; Price Leaked?
  2. Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro With FullView Displays Launched in India
  3. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  4. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 10,999
  5. Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Version Launching in India via Jio, Airtel
  6. Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite India Launch Today
  7. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Said to Rake in $380 Million This Week
  8. OnePlus 5T Goes Out of Stock in India Ahead of OnePlus 6 Launch
  9. OnePlus 6 Launch Date Reportedly Confirmed via OnePlus Lab Programme
  10. Google Helps Indian Job Seekers With a New Search Experience
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.