Microsoft latest Insider Preview build of Windows 10 is warning users they try to install Google Chrome or any other Web browser. Chrome and Mozilla's Firefox are two of the most popular browsers, and that has made it difficult for Microsoft to convince users to opt for its Edge browser. The company has been trying various moves over the years to lure users to Edge, such as adding pop-ups when people use third-party browsers. However, now Microsoft has been spotted testing a warning that suggests users utilise Microsoft Edge instead, instead of installing Chrome or Firefox. Interestingly, this move by the Redmond, Washington-headquartered company comes right ahead of the release of Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Developer Sean Hoffman spotted Microsoft's warning while trying to install Firefox, he said in a tweet. Meanwhile, another Twitter user reported the same issue with Chrome, Vivaldi, Opera, and Firefox browsers. As per the images shared by the users, a dialog box appears when someone launches an installer for another browser. It reads, "You already have Microsoft Edge - the safer, faster browser for Windows 10." It provides the users with two options - 'Open Microsoft Edge' and 'Install anyway'. The box also provides a link to the settings tool in Windows 10 for those who do not want to see this warning.

While the warning does not block the installation, it is a blatant move from Microsoft to try and stop users from downloading a rival's Web browser. As per a CNET report, test was confirmed in Windows 10 version 1809, build 17758.1. It is worth noting that it is a preview release, which will not be available to the general public for another month or so. In a statement to CNET, Microsoft referred to its Windows test programme, and said, "We're currently testing this functionality with insiders only. The Windows Insider Program enables Microsoft to test different features, functionality and garner feedback before rolling out broadly. Customers remain in control and can choose the browser of their choice." The Verge, on the other hand, cites its sources to say the warning will not make its way to the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Interestingly, Mozilla clearly did not appreciate Microsoft's move. In a tweet, the company said, "Well this is awkward. (Choice is better without the serious side-eye.)" Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner told CNET, "This is sadly another example of Microsoft using their monopoly position. Users should not be stripped of their ability to choose the browser they want. Microsoft should focus on building great products instead and win users."