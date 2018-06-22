Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Visual Search Comes to Bing, Edge, Launcher Apps to Take on Google Lens

Microsoft Visual Search Comes to Bing, Edge, Launcher Apps to Take on Google Lens

 
, 22 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Visual Search Comes to Bing, Edge, Launcher Apps to Take on Google Lens

Highlights

  • Visual search will let you search the Web using the phone camera
  • This feature is available on Bing app on iOS and Android
  • It is also available for Microsoft Launcher users on Android

Microsoft has introduced visual search to many of its services. Users can now open the phone camera to take a snapshot of something around them and search for it on the Web. This feature is live only for the US users for now using the Bing app on iOS and Android, and Microsoft Launcher for Android. Visual search capabilities have also begun rolling out for Microsoft Edge for Android, and will be coming soon to Microsoft Edge for iOS and Bing.com.

This works similarly to what you've been doing with Google Lens visual search, and you just need to take a photo using one of the above mentioned apps to search on Bing. You can also upload a photo from your camera roll to search for contextual link results based on that. For example, if you take a photo of a landmark, you may get more info about its history, travel info, and more. Clicking a picture of a flower or plant may throw relevant information like the name of the flower/ plant, its origin, etc.

Visual search can also be helpful in shopping, where you can just snap a photo of furniture you like, and look up all the sites that sell it. "You can even shop from your photos for fashion and home furnishings. Let's say you see a friend's jacket you like, but don't know its brand or where to purchase. Upload a pic into the app's search box and Bing will return visually-similar jackets, prices, and details for where to purchase," the Bing team notes on its blog.

Google announced visual search at I/O last year and called it Google Lens. It started rolling out Google Lens in Assistant in November, and is now available in six countries, namely, India, US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Singapore.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Bing, Microsoft Edge, Mircosoft Launcher
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Twitter Users More Logical in the Morning, Emotional in the Evening: Study
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Version Confirmed Thanks to Rockstar Games Developer LinkedIn Profile
Best Camera Phones
Microsoft Visual Search Comes to Bing, Edge, Launcher Apps to Take on Google Lens
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 With 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Nokia X6 India Support Page Goes Live, Tipping Imminent Launch
  3. Vodafone Red Postpaid Plans Now Offer Up to 300GB Data to Rival Jio
  4. Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Silently Launched at Rs. 129 in India
  5. Vivo Y81 With iPhone X-Like Notch Goes Official
  6. Nokia X6 Global Variant Spotted on Official Site, Launch Appears Imminent
  7. Redmi 6 Pro Renders Released by Xiaomi, Show Design and Colour Options
  8. WhatsApp Group Video and Voice Calling Available on Android
  9. Google Engineers Said to Refuse Making Tool for Military Contracts
  10. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Price Leaked, AI Face Unlock Feature Confirmed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.