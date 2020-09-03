Technology News
loading

Microsoft Unveils 'Deepfake' Detector Ahead of US Vote

Microsoft's Video Authenticator software analyses an image or each frame of a video, looking for deepfake evidence.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 September 2020 11:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Unveils 'Deepfake' Detector Ahead of US Vote

Microsoft plans to test the program with media organizations including the BBC and the New York Times

Highlights
  • Microsoft said it has partnered with the AI Foundation in San Francisco
  • Deepfakes are photos, videos or audios altered using AI to seem authentic
  • Deepfakes are already targeted by initiatives on Facebook and Twitter

Microsoft has unveiled software that can help spot "deepfake" photos or videos, adding to the list of programs designed to fight the hard-to-detect images ahead of the US presidential election.

The Video Authenticator software analyses an image or each frame of a video, looking for evidence of manipulation that could even be invisible to the naked eye.

Deepfakes are photos, videos or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to appear authentic and are already targeted by initiatives on Facebook and Twitter

"They could appear to make people say things they didn't or to be places they weren't," said a company blog post on Tuesday.

Microsoft said it has partnered with the AI Foundation in San Francisco to make the video authentication tool available to political campaigns, news outlets and others involved in the democratic process.

Deepfakes are part of the world of online disinformation, which experts have warned can carry misleading or completely false messages.

Fake posts that appear to be real are of particular concern ahead of the US presidential election in November, especially after false social media posts exploded in number during the 2016 vote that brought Donald Trump to power.

Microsoft also announced it built technology into its Azure cloud computing platform that lets creators of photos or videos add data in the background that can be used to check whether imagery has been altered.

The technology titan said it plans to test the program with media organizations including the BBC and the New York Times.

Microsoft is also working with the University of Washington and others on helping people be more savvy when it comes to distinguishing misinformation from reliable facts.

"Practical media knowledge can enable us all to think critically about the context of media and become more engaged citizens while still appreciating satire and parody," the Microsoft post said.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, AI, Deepfake, US Elections 2020
Vodafone Idea May Get $4 Billion Investment From Amazon, Verizon: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft Unveils 'Deepfake' Detector Ahead of US Vote
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Launching in India Today
  2. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  3. Government Bans PUBG Mobile Among 118 Mobile Apps, Games in India
  4. Legal Experts Raise Questions About PUBG Ban
  5. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs Launched
  10. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  2. WhatsApp Beta Suggests Work on Vacation Mode Has Restarted, Media Guidelines Feature Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, 5G Connectivity, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  4. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, 64-Megapixel Main Camera and 5,160mAh Battery Confirmed
  5. Microsoft Unveils 'Deepfake' Detector Ahead of US Vote
  6. TikTok Buyers Said to Pursue Four Options in Effort to Revive Talks
  7. Vodafone Idea May Get $4 Billion Investment From Amazon, Verizon: Report
  8. The Mandalorian Season 2 Premieres October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com