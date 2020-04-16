Microsoft Translator Adds Support for Five More Indian Languages

Microsoft has announced that its Translator service will now offer real-time translation in five additional Indian languages. These languages include Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi. The company has added them on Bing and the Microsoft Translator website, as well as the Microsoft Translator app for Android, iOS, and Windows. It is also rolling out support for these languages in the Microsoft Office 365 and the Swiftkey keyboard. The newly supported languages will also be rolled out to the new Microsoft Edge browser in the coming days.

“With this release, Microsoft Translator now translates ten languages of the Indian subcontinent covering 90 percent of commonly used languages in India,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft already offered support for Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Microsoft Translator app not only recognises and translates languages from text and speech, but even photos. These new languages will be offered to businesses through Azure Cognitive Services API collection of machine learning and AI algorithms as well.

The support for new Indian languages comes during the COVID-19 pandemic when more and more people are forced to work from home. Due to this, employees across the globe can take advantage of the Microsoft Translator tool to make real-time communication in different languages an easy affair. Gadgets 360 could see the newly supported languages show up as options in the Microsoft Translator app.

“We're committed to empower every Indian and every business in India by bringing the power of AI into their daily life,” said Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt. Ltd in a statement. “Microsoft celebrates the diversity of languages in India and wants to make the vast internet even more accessible. We have supported Indian languages in computing for over two decades, and more recently have made significant strides on machine translation across languages. With this release, we are bringing in cutting edge machine learning tech to democratize access to information for everyone in India.”

The Microsoft Translator app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store, App Store, and through the Microsoft Store.

