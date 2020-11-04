Technology News
  Microsoft To Do App Adds New Task Count Feature, Overall Improvements

Microsoft To Do App Adds New Task Count Feature, Overall Improvements

Microsoft’s update for the To Do app on iOS will fix issues related to Siri and print functionality.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 November 2020 15:39 IST
Microsoft To Do App Adds New Task Count Feature, Overall Improvements

Microsoft has rolled out an update for the To Do app on Android, iOS, and Windows 10

  • Microsoft’s To Do app is getting an update for Android, iOS, Windows 10
  • The To Do app update brings improvements and adds new features
  • Microsoft also reminded users to export their data from Wunderlist

Microsoft's To Do app is receiving an update that brings new features and improvements. The update for Windows 10 includes a task count besides the completed bucket in user-created lists, in order to help keep track of completed tasks. Apart from Windows 10, Microsoft has also rolled out the update for Android and iOS as well. For Android, the update brings improvements to syncing, and for iOS, it enhances the experience while adding tasks from Siri. The update also fixes some bugs in the To Do app.

For Windows, the update is only available on the latest version of the Windows 10 Microsoft To Do app. The changelog for the same says that sections in the Planned smartlist will now show the task count in the section title. It also fixes a few bugs around keyboard focus and addresses an issue that was causing the app to crash. A task count visual beside the completed bucket has also been added.

To Do is an app by Microsoft for lists, tasks, and reminders. The update for the app on Android has fixes to improve syncing in To Do. The changelog for Microsoft's update on iOS says it fixes some issues so that users can have a smooth experience while adding tasks from Siri. It also fixes some bugs related to print functionality.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also reminded users that November 15 will be the last day to export Wunderlist data to the To Do app. Wunderlist, a cloud-based task management app that was acquired by Microsoft in June 2015, will shut down on November 16, after which it will not be possible to export data.

The latest update of the Microsoft To Do app with all the new features can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Microsoft To Do App Adds New Task Count Feature, Overall Improvements
