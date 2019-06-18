Back in 2017, Microsoft launched its own to-do app called Microsoft To-Do. The app was initially available as a preview release on Android, iOS, and Windows 10. It was created by the same team behind Wunderlist, a to-do app that Microsoft had acquired. After all these years, Microsoft has finally released its To-Do app for the Mac as well. The app is available as a free download on Apple's Mac App Store.

Microsoft's To-Do app on the Mac supports all the essential features. Users can sign in with their accounts to synchronise their lists from other platforms. To-Do allows users to create tasks, share their to-do lists, add tags, set up reminders, and a lot more. Microsoft will add Planner integration in the future.

The app has been designed similar to its other versions on multiple platforms. You'll be able to import your flagged emails from your Outlook email account as well as synchronize tasks with Outlook. To-Do allows users to attach files up to 25GB with each task.

To-Do has been built entirely using AppKit, says Microsoft. At WWDC 2019, Apple had announced its Project Catalyst, a program that makes it easier for developers to bring their iPad apps to the Mac with minimal code changes.

This will help bring a lot more popular iPad apps to the Mac App Store. Recently, Twitter announced that it will be bringing its native Mac app back to the Mac App Store soon, by making use of Apple's Project Catalyst. But it seems like Microsoft didn't want to take that route right now.

Back in 2017, Microsoft had revealed that it will shut down Wunderlist, but not before its To-Do app was good enough and included most of the features from Wunderlist. After Monday's announcement, Microsoft's To-Do app is now available on almost all platforms. To-Do was previously available for Mac users as a Web app.

You can download the Microsoft To-Do app on the Mac App Store here.