Technology News
loading

Microsoft's To-Do App Is Now Available on the Mac App Store

To-Do is a native Mac App that brings Outlook sync, shared lists, and other features.

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 13:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft's To-Do App Is Now Available on the Mac App Store

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft To-Do is now available on Apple's Mac App Store as a free download

Highlights
  • Microsoft To-Do will eventually replace Wunderlist
  • To-Do app has been built entirely using AppKit
  • The app is now available on all major mobile and desktop platforms

Back in 2017, Microsoft launched its own to-do app called Microsoft To-Do. The app was initially available as a preview release on Android, iOS, and Windows 10. It was created by the same team behind Wunderlist, a to-do app that Microsoft had acquired. After all these years, Microsoft has finally released its To-Do app for the Mac as well. The app is available as a free download on Apple's Mac App Store.

Microsoft's To-Do app on the Mac supports all the essential features. Users can sign in with their accounts to synchronise their lists from other platforms. To-Do allows users to create tasks, share their to-do lists, add tags, set up reminders, and a lot more. Microsoft will add Planner integration in the future.

The app has been designed similar to its other versions on multiple platforms. You'll be able to import your flagged emails from your Outlook email account as well as synchronize tasks with Outlook. To-Do allows users to attach files up to 25GB with each task.

To-Do has been built entirely using AppKit, says Microsoft. At WWDC 2019, Apple had announced its Project Catalyst, a program that makes it easier for developers to bring their iPad apps to the Mac with minimal code changes.

This will help bring a lot more popular iPad apps to the Mac App Store. Recently, Twitter announced that it will be bringing its native Mac app back to the Mac App Store soon, by making use of Apple's Project Catalyst. But it seems like Microsoft didn't want to take that route right now.

Back in 2017, Microsoft had revealed that it will shut down Wunderlist, but not before its To-Do app was good enough and included most of the features from Wunderlist. After Monday's announcement, Microsoft's To-Do app is now available on almost all platforms. To-Do was previously available for Mac users as a Web app.

You can download the Microsoft To-Do app on the Mac App Store here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Apple, Wunderlist, Microsoft To-Do
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Honor 9X Pro Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Debut With HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC
Xiaomi Testing App Drawer in MIUI Launcher, App Shortcuts Also Spotted in Alpha Development Build
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft's To-Do App Is Now Available on the Mac App Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  4. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  5. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Get Limited Period Discount in India
  6. 2020 iPhone Top Models to Get 5G Support, OLED Displays on All Models: Kuo
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  8. Xiaomi Spotted Testing App Drawer, App Shortcuts in MIUI
  9. Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Kick Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.