Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Teams Had a Vulnerability That Allowed Your Account to Be Hijacked With a GIF: Report

Microsoft Teams Had a Vulnerability That Allowed Your Account to Be Hijacked With a GIF: Report

Microsoft said it worked with the researchers who found the threat, and fixed the issue.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 April 2020 16:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Teams Had a Vulnerability That Allowed Your Account to Be Hijacked With a GIF: Report

Microsoft Teams is a free to use video conferencing service

Highlights
  • Microsoft Teams account takeover vulnerability has been spotted
  • Microsoft said it has fixed the issue
  • Teams users’s accounts could have been taken over using a malicious GIF

Microsoft Teams is among the popular video conferencing services and has seen a rise in users owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But, with the increase in user base, comes an increased security risk. A new analysis of Microsoft Teams by information security company CyberArk found that user accounts were vulnerable to takeovers just by sharing a malicious GIF. This vulnerability is associated to the temporary access token created by Microsoft Teams at various points and can affect both the Teams desktop or web browser versions. However, Microsoft said it has addressed the issue and taken steps to keep its customers safe.

Background for temporary access tokens

The vulnerability was spotted by CyberArk when it analysed how Microsoft Teams works. During the research, it was found that every time Teams is opened, the client creates a new temporary token or access token. Just like the initial access token, there are other tokens that are created as well for say for SharePoint, Outlook and other services. These tokens are then used to allow a user to see images or GIFs shared with them or by them. As these images are stored on Microsoft's servers, a token called “skype token” is created and can also be seen as a cookie called “skypetoken_asm.”

Vulnerability

The researchers noted that Teams makes sure that users will be able to see the content by establishing two cookies called “authtoken” and “skypetoken_asm.” Thus, if someone gets access to the authtoken, they can create a skype token. Stating that two of the sub-domains under Microsoft Teams namely, ‘aadsync-test.teams.microsoft.com' and ‘data-dev.teams.microsoft.com', were vulnerable to a subdomain takeover, CyberArk said that if an attacker can “force a user to visit the sub-domains”, the victim's browser will send a cookie to the attacker's server, which will allow the attacker to create a skype token. This will then give the attacker access to the victim's Teams account data.

 

By leveraging this vulnerability in Microsoft Teams, CyberArk stated that attackers could have used a malicious GIF to “scrape user's data and ultimately take over an organization's entire roster of Teams accounts.” It was noted that vulnerabilities like this have the ability to spread automatically and would affect every user who uses the Teams desktop or web browser version.

Microsoft's response

The analysis also pointed out that after working with Microsoft Security Research Center, the issue was fixed. According to ZDNet, Microsoft said, “We addressed the issue discussed in this blog and worked with the researcher under Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure. While we have not seen any use of this technique in the wild, we have taken steps to keep our customers safe."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Teams, Malicious GIF
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Aarogya Setu to Come Pre-Installed on New Phones, Registration Will Be Mandatory During Setup: Reports
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

Microsoft Teams Had a Vulnerability That Allowed Your Account to Be Hijacked With a GIF: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  2. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  4. Vodafone Idea Offers Free 2GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls to Select Users
  5. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Be Closer to Release
  6. TikTok Tops 2 Billion Downloads, Sees Massive Growth During Pandemic
  7. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  8. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  9. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  10. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone With a Google Account
#Latest Stories
  1. Reddit Adds Start Chatting Feature to Communities Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  2. Zoom Backtracks on 300 Million Daily Users Claim, Now Calls it Number of Meeting Participants
  3. Vodafone Idea Offers Free 2GB High-Speed Data, Unlimited Voice Calls to Select Users
  4. Instagram ‘Pods’ Found to be Gaming Algorithm and Boosting Visibility by Coordinated Comments, Likes
  5. Microsoft Teams Had a Vulnerability That Allowed Your Account to Be Hijacked With a GIF: Report
  6. Aarogya Setu to Come Pre-Installed on New Phones, Registration Will Be Mandatory During Setup: Reports
  7. OnePlus Z Alleged Live Image Leaked, Tips Flat Display Panel and Presence of In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  8. Nokia 1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update
  9. CERT-In Issues Advisory to Inform Citizens About Email Extortion Scam
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Almost Confirmed for Second Half of 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com