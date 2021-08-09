Technology News
Microsoft Teams to Get a New 'Top Hits' Feature That Improves Its Search Functions

Microsoft Teams Top Hits will generate the most relevant search results for the user.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 9 August 2021 09:48 IST
Microsoft has also reportedly added a new video conferencing features to the platform

Highlights
  • The Top Hits feature is still under development
  • Microsoft has been trying to make Teams popular
  • New additions to Microsoft Teams include video calls, file sharing

Microsoft Teams is getting a new feature aimed at improving its search functionality. Deemed as Top Hits, this new feature will be added to automatically generate the most relevant search results for the user.

According to an entry in the Microsoft 365 Cloud PC service roadmap, the Top Hits section will auto-suggest the most relevant results across chats, files, people, and other content stored or shared in the app.

With this feature, you should be able to find what you searched for faster as it will likely build on the AI-enabled search feature which already existed on Teams earlier. It will be on the lines of a universal search feature.

As per Microsoft, the Top Hits feature is still under development and is expected to roll out by the end of September.

Microsoft has been trying to make Teams popular by adding a whole bunch of features to it ever since COVID-19 began wreaking havoc globally.

These new additions include video calls, file sharing, etc. The company has also made it possible for Microsoft Teams users to merge works and personal accounts in the same app, at the same time.

This feature had rolled out just about a month ago, allowing people to use both their personal and work accounts on the same app on the Windows PC, thus removing the need to toggle between two different types of accounts.

Microsoft has also reportedly added a new video conferencing features to the platform, like Reporter mode, Standout mode, and Side-by-side modes over the pandemic.

In all these modes the background of the presenter on Microsoft Teams is removed from the presentation and is replaced with either the content that is going to be shown or the picture of the person presenting that particular chunk of content, or both depending on their preference.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Microsoft Teams, Top Hits, Microsoft
