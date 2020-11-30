Technology News
  Microsoft Teams Will Stop Working on Internet Explorer 11 Today, Microsoft 365 Apps Support Will End August 2021

Microsoft Teams Will Stop Working on Internet Explorer 11 Today, Microsoft 365 Apps Support Will End August 2021

Microsoft initially made the announcement in August and said that support for Microsoft Edge Legacy will stop in March 2021.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 November 2020 13:50 IST
Teams is the video calling service from Microsoft

Highlights
  • Microsoft Teams support on Internet Explorer 11 ends November 30
  • Microsoft shared the timeline in August
  • Microsoft Teams will continue supporting the new Edge browser

Microsoft Teams will stop working on Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) from today, November 30. The company had made the announcement that Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 in August. Microsoft Teams web app is the first to stop functionality on the browser, in what seems to be an attempt to migrate users over to the newer Microsoft Edge. Edge will support Microsoft 365 apps and the company says it will enable “better, more innovative online experiences”.

Back in August, Microsoft announced that Microsoft 365 apps and services will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11 by August 2021. The first app to drop support for the browser is Microsoft Teams, the company's video conferencing app that has seen significant growth this year owing to the ongoing pandemic and work from home requirements. As per an August 17 blog post by the company, Teams will stop supporting IE 11 from November 30. Microsoft Edge, however, will support Teams and the browser has been designed to offer “faster and more responsive web access to greater sets of features in everyday toolsets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more”.

Further, from March 9 next year, support for the older Microsoft Edge, known as Microsoft Edge Legacy, will end. First released about two year ago, Microsoft Edge has been rebuilt on the Chromium open source engine and now comes pre-installed with Windows 10 version 20H2 and beyond. Because of this new Edge browser, support for Microsoft Edge Legacy will end and it will not receive any security updates.

Then, from August 2021, Microsoft 365 apps and services besides Teams will no longer support IE 11 and users will have to switch to Edge for continued support. Microsoft recommends the new Edge browser for those who are using Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11 or prefer Microsoft Edge Legacy browser. It has a range of support options to help users with the transition.

