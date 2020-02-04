Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Teams Hit by Outage Because Microsoft Forgot to Renew Critical Security Certificate

Microsoft Teams Hit by Outage Because Microsoft Forgot to Renew Critical Security Certificate

Microsoft did a similar blunder seven years ago that resulted in global Azure outage.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 18:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Teams Hit by Outage Because Microsoft Forgot to Renew Critical Security Certificate

Microsoft Teams users were unable to access the service for hours due to the issue

Highlights
  • Microsoft Teams users saw an error when trying to sign in to the service
  • The company confirmed that the issue was caused by certificate expiration
  • Microsoft has vowed to review its certification deployment process

Microsoft Teams, the software giant's collaboration platform for work, has over 20 million daily active users and is one of the biggest Slack competitors. It bundles chat, video conferencing, file storage, and app integration tools into a single platform. However, Microsoft Teams users experienced a brief outage earlier today that kept them from signing in to their respective teams. But the reason behind the service outage was a pretty embarrassing one. In Microsoft's own words, the company forgot to renew a security certificate for its collaboration platform, which resulted in an HTTPS error for users trying to sign in.

Responding to reports of users unable to access Microsoft Teams, the official Microsoft 365 Status Twitter handle shared that "an authentication certificate has expired." An hour later, the team announced that it has started deploying the updated certificate for Microsoft Teams service. And roughly after five hours, Microsoft notified affected users that the fix has been deployed to resolve the log-in issue, and that additional remedial actions have been conducted to address the glitch.

Needless to say, Microsoft Teams users were not very happy with the disruption, especially after learning that the issue was caused by an embarrassing blunder. But it appears that the company has learnt the lesson. Microsoft further noted that it is reviewing its certification deployment and provisioning steps to make sure that such service outage incidents are not repeated in the future.

However, this is not the first time that a Microsoft service has experienced widespread disruption due to certificate expiration. Back in 2013, Microsoft Azure was hit by a global outage, thanks to the expiration of an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate. The mistake affected HTTPS operations on a large scale. On the same day, Microsoft reported issues with Xbox Music and Video services as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Teams
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Coronavirus: Chinese Citizens Turn to Virus Tracker Apps to Avoid Infected Neighbourhoods

Related Stories

Microsoft Teams Hit by Outage Because Microsoft Forgot to Renew Critical Security Certificate
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  4. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  5. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  6. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Google Photos Bug Resulted in Video Archives Being Shared With Strangers
  8. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  9. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  10. Google Pay Issue Removes Bank Accounts for Some Users, Now Fixed
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Live Images Tip Hole-Punch Design, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumoured to Debut With 'Fine-Tuned' 120Hz Display
  3. Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo Details Revealed, Redmi Head Claims It Has Reached Early Stages of Production
  4. Mi Super Sale 2020: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts
  5. Flipkart Apple Days 2020 Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More
  6. Paytm Rolls Out All-in-One Payment Gateway, Android-Based POS for Small and Medium Enterprises
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Microsoft Teams Hit by Outage Because Microsoft Forgot to Renew Critical Security Certificate
  9. Coronavirus: Chinese Citizens Turn to Virus Tracker Apps to Avoid Infected Neighbourhoods
  10. Google Pay Performance in India a Guide to Revamp Payments Globally: Pichai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.