Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Teams May Receive Improvements for Desktop App to Cut Down on RAM, CPU Usage

Microsoft Teams May Receive Improvements for Desktop App to Cut Down on RAM, CPU Usage

Microsoft has confirmed in a status update on the forum that it was ‘working on’ improvements.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 January 2021 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Teams May Receive Improvements for Desktop App to Cut Down on RAM, CPU Usage

Microsoft Teams sometimes lags on devices with HDD

Highlights
  • Microsoft Teams app on low storage devices reportedly results in issues
  • Microsoft may work on performance improvements regarding the same
  • Microsoft Teams has also received an offline autosend update this month

Microsoft Teams may soon receive performance improvements for its desktop app that will cut down on RAM and CPU usage. A user had brought up the issue of the Microsoft Teams desktop app consuming a lot of RAM on the Microsoft Teams community forum. Microsoft has confirmed in a status update that it was “working” on the issue. Teams also received other updates this month, including an offline autosend option and the ability to include up to 10,000 users in an organisation-wide team.

Besides updating its status update to reflect that it would work on the issue of the desktop app of Teams consuming a lot of RAM, Microsoft did not reveal any more details about how it would improve performances. It is possible that it could take a while before Microsoft takes care of this issue.

First spotted in a report by WindowsLatest, the publication notes that it is common knowledge that Microsoft Teams is not optimised for all storage configurations, and sometimes lags on devices with HDD.

Users have been complaining on the Microsoft Teams forum about performance issues that pop up when using the app on Windows devices that have less storage configuration. As per users, the app takes a lot of RAM even when not being used to its full capacity.

Meanwhile, Microsoft summarised all the new updates Teams received this month in a blog post. Offline autosend is a new feature that identifies when Teams messages are sent or edited when the user is offline. The messages are automatically sent once the user is online again.

Microsoft will also let large teams collaborate easily now. Global admins can create organisation-wide teams with up to 10,000 members. When organisation-wide teams are created, all global admins and Teams service administrators will be added as team owners, and all active users as team members.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Teams, Microsoft
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Personal Data of ‘Thousands’ Stolen from Dutch Coronavirus Track-and-Trace Programme in Two Separate Leaks

Related Stories

Microsoft Teams May Receive Improvements for Desktop App to Cut Down on RAM, CPU Usage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Claims to Be Ready for 5G Rollout, Demonstrates Live Experience
  2. MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces
  3. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  4. WandaVision Episode 4 Recap: It’s All Wanda
  5. Microsoft India Development Center Established in Noida
  6. Elon Musk's Cyberpunk 2077-Approving Tweets Help Boost Developer CD Projekt
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS Update With January Security Patch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Buds Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 Starts Receiving One UI 3.0 Update in India: Report
  10. Signal Adds Chat Wallpapers to Android and iOS With Latest Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Teams May Receive Improvements for Desktop App to Cut Down on RAM, CPU Usage
  2. Personal Data of ‘Thousands’ Stolen from Dutch Coronavirus Track-and-Trace Programme in Two Separate Leaks
  3. Tenet Now Available on Apple TV and Google Play in India
  4. Spotify May Soon Recommend Music Based on Your Emotional State, Surroundings, Patent Tips
  5. The Sandman Netflix Adaptation Ropes in Game of Thrones Stars Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance
  6. Hyundai Still Contemplating Deal With Apple for Autonomous Electric Cars
  7. Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Phones Receiving January 2021 Android Security Patch: Reports
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Launch Set for February 8
  9. Bitcoin Price Soars 14 Percent After Elon Musk Namecheck on Twitter
  10. Razer Viper 8K Gaming Mouse With 8,000Hz Polling Rate Launched, Touted to Have ‘Lowest Latency Ever’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com