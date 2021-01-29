Microsoft Teams may soon receive performance improvements for its desktop app that will cut down on RAM and CPU usage. A user had brought up the issue of the Microsoft Teams desktop app consuming a lot of RAM on the Microsoft Teams community forum. Microsoft has confirmed in a status update that it was “working” on the issue. Teams also received other updates this month, including an offline autosend option and the ability to include up to 10,000 users in an organisation-wide team.

Besides updating its status update to reflect that it would work on the issue of the desktop app of Teams consuming a lot of RAM, Microsoft did not reveal any more details about how it would improve performances. It is possible that it could take a while before Microsoft takes care of this issue.

First spotted in a report by WindowsLatest, the publication notes that it is common knowledge that Microsoft Teams is not optimised for all storage configurations, and sometimes lags on devices with HDD.

Users have been complaining on the Microsoft Teams forum about performance issues that pop up when using the app on Windows devices that have less storage configuration. As per users, the app takes a lot of RAM even when not being used to its full capacity.

Meanwhile, Microsoft summarised all the new updates Teams received this month in a blog post. Offline autosend is a new feature that identifies when Teams messages are sent or edited when the user is offline. The messages are automatically sent once the user is online again.

Microsoft will also let large teams collaborate easily now. Global admins can create organisation-wide teams with up to 10,000 members. When organisation-wide teams are created, all global admins and Teams service administrators will be added as team owners, and all active users as team members.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.