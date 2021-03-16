Microsoft Outage Fixed, Teams and Office 365 Accessible Now

Microsoft said on Monday it was rolling out a fix worldwide to enable its services to recover after an update caused access issues for thousands of users, including those on workplace messaging app Teams.

The company's monitoring indicated that majority of the services have fully recovered. However, the company is addressing a subset of services that are still experiencing some residual impact and delays in recovery. Updates are available status.office.com or under MO244568.

Our monitoring indicates that majority of the services have fully recovered. However, we're addressing a subset of services that are still experiencing some residual impact and delays in recovery. Updates are available https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl or under MO244568. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 16, 2021

More than 26,000 people had reported issues with Teams, while over 3,000 users posted about problems with Office 365, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed.

The issues could be affecting users worldwide and were also impacting other services, such as the Exchange Online email hosting platform, the company said.

More than 2,300 people also reported problems with Microsoft's Azure cloud computing services, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

