Technology News
loading

Microsoft Outage Fixed, Teams and Office 365 Accessible Now

More than 26,000 people had reported issues with Teams on Downdetector.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 March 2021 10:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Outage Fixed, Teams and Office 365 Accessible Now

Issues could be affecting users worldwide and were also impacting Exchange Online email hosting platform

Highlights
  • More than 2,300 people also reported problems with Microsoft's Azure
  • Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from sources
  • The outage might be affecting a larger number of users

Microsoft said on Monday it was rolling out a fix worldwide to enable its services to recover after an update caused access issues for thousands of users, including those on workplace messaging app Teams.

The company's monitoring indicated that majority of the services have fully recovered. However, the company is addressing a subset of services that are still experiencing some residual impact and delays in recovery. Updates are available status.office.com or under MO244568.

More than 26,000 people had reported issues with Teams, while over 3,000 users posted about problems with Office 365, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed.

The issues could be affecting users worldwide and were also impacting other services, such as the Exchange Online email hosting platform, the company said.

More than 2,300 people also reported problems with Microsoft's Azure cloud computing services, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Teams
Facebook Signs Content Supply Deal With News Corp in Australia, Signalling Truce After Blackout

Related Stories

Microsoft Outage Fixed, Teams and Office 365 Accessible Now
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  2. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
  4. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  5. Realme 8 Series Up for Pre-Orders on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch
  6. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  7. Moto G100 Alleged Renders Show Same Design as Motorola Edge S
  8. Watch the Final Trailer for Justice League Snyder Cut
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Marvel’s Secret Invasion Casts Kingsley Ben-Adir as Skrull Villain: Report
  2. Google Pixel 5a Allegedly Gets BIS Certification, India Launch May Be in the Works
  3. Realme 8 Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design, Retail Box Internals Ahead of India Launch
  4. Bitcoin Falls After Weekend Record High as India Considers Cryptocurrency Ban
  5. Signal Stops Working in China Without VPN, Users Report
  6. Microsoft Outage Fixed, Teams and Office 365 Accessible Now
  7. Facebook Signs Content Supply Deal With News Corp in Australia, Signalling Truce After Blackout
  8. Elon Musk Gets New Official Title 'Technoking of Tesla', Unveils NFT-Themed Song
  9. Redmi Note 10 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  10. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Final Trailer Out in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com