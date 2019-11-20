Technology News
  Microsoft Teams Now Has 20 Million Daily Active Users, Up 7 Million From July

Microsoft Teams Now Has 20 Million Daily Active Users, Up 7 Million From July

Microsoft benefits from being able to bundle Teams as part of a software package that includes email and other products.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 10:56 IST
Microsoft Teams Now Has 20 Million Daily Active Users, Up 7 Million From July

Microsoft said on Tuesday its workplace messaging app, Teams, has more than 20 million daily active users, up from 13 million in July.

The software maker offers the app as part of some Office 365 business packages, as well as a free version. Teams allows users to chat, share files, make calls and hold web video conferences.

Microsoft Teams, used by companies such as General Electric and SAP, competes with Slack Technologies.

Slack, whose customers include Electronic Arts and Nordstrom, reported more than 10 million daily active users in the second quarter ended July 31.

Slack's shares fell 8.4 percent following the news, to $21.18. They are down 45 percent from the close of their first day of trade in June.

Microsoft Teams also competes with Workplace by Facebook and Cisco Systems's Webex Teams.

Comments

Microsoft Teams Now Has 20 Million Daily Active Users, Up 7 Million From July
