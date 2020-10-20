Microsoft Teams to Get AI-Based Noise Suppression Feature in November

Microsoft Teams will soon be getting an AI-based noise suppression feature that will automatically remove unwanted background noise during meetings. This will be an update to the existing noise suppression feature – users will now have control over how much noise suppression they want. There will be a new ‘high' setting users can opt for on Microsoft Teams that will suppress more background noise. The feature will be rolling out in November.

The AI-based real-time noise suppression feature is currently listed as ‘in development' on Microsoft 365 Roadmap. First spotted by Windows Latest, the AI-based noise suppression works by analysing an individual's audio feed on Microsoft Teams and using specially trained deep neutral networks to filter out the noise and retain only the speech signal.

While the listing on the Microsoft 365 Roadmaps says that the feature will be available for desktop worldwide, there is no word on whether or not it will roll out to Android and iOS.

Popular video-conferencing service Zoom also has an option called ‘suppress background noise' in the noise cancellation feature. Users can adjust the settings to high or low, depending on their needs. Google Meet too, has a noise cancellation feature that is available for Android and iOS. It filters out background distractions such as dogs barking, pen-clicking, typing, closing a door, or sounds from a nearby construction site.

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap also lists more new features for Teams that are in the works. Presenters will soon be able to customise how content shows up for meeting participants, allowing for a more dynamic viewing content experience. They will be able to overlay their video and content or move their content box to a corner of the video screen. This feature is expected to roll out in December. In the same month, users will be getting another feature that will allow them to let others know they are not available by scheduling ‘Out of Office.' Their unavailability status will be displayed every time someone reaches out via chat.

