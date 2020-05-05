Microsoft Teams has announced that it is looking to increase its group call participants limit to 250. The current limit on the video conferencing platform is 100, and it will increase this number via an update in mid-May. With this, Teams looks to tackle competition from Google Meet and Zoom that currently offer up to 100 participants to participate in a group call. The coronavirus pandemic has caused use of video conferencing services to sky-rocket. Recently, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Teams now enjoys 75 million users.

The company, in its roadmap section for Microsoft Teams, has confirmed that it is working on increasing the group calling limit to 250. Petri.com was the first to spot this development, and all paid subscribers should have access to this expanded capacity by mid-May. This new added capacity will come as a welcome addition for large companies with many employees. Users on free plans can currently get on to a group call of up to 20 people.

Apart from the additional group calling limit, paid subscribers have the benefits of scheduled meetings, meeting recordings, phone calls, and audio conferencing as well. The paid version of Microsoft Teams also offers 1TB of storage per user, while users on free plans get 1GB of storage per users and 10GB of shared storage.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Microsoft beat Wall Street sales and profit expectations, thanks to the sharp demand for its Teams app. The rise in demand is largely due to the current remote working restrictions and lockdowns across the globe. Nadella, in a conference call, said that the company benefited from strong demand for its Teams collaboration software, and it now has 75 million users. The Redmond-giant has been introducing new features to Teams, and recently it expanded support for Live Captions to Android and iOS users, after making it available for desktop users first. Additionally, Microsoft Teams has also added the option to view shared content when you join a meeting via phone call. This would help many users who connect with their teams using a cellular call. It also enabled music that PSTN callers will hear while they're put on hold.

