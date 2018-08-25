NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Microsoft Teams Gets New Features, Including Meeting Recording and More

, 25 August 2018
Microsoft has announced additions to its workplace app Teams with features like Skype, in-line translation capabilities, accommodation for over 250 participants in meetings, and more.

"Teams would now support cloud-based meeting recording, "meeting lobby" for dial-in callers to qualify before they join the meetings and dial-in fallback support to ensure joining a meeting even in the event of network issues," James Skay, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Intelligent Communications Product Marketing Group, Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The other new Microsoft Teams features include delegate support, call queues, auto-attendant, consultative transfer, do-not-disturb breakthrough, group call forwarding and out-of-office support.

With Direct Routing now becoming part of Teams, people would be able to use their own telephone services, which along with Calling Plans would provide users additional choice for dial tone in Microsoft Teams.

"Not every organisation has dedicated IT resources to manage their transition to Teams. In order to assist these customers, we will begin offering them Microsoft-driven automated upgrades to Teams," Skay added.

Adding these enhancements to the devices ecosystem for Teams along with updated Skype Room Systems, app for Surface Hub in the Microsoft Store, USB-support, Microsoft is attempting to enable smoother work place operations.

"We will communicate directly with customers regarding their upgrade options through email and in the Office 365 Message Center," the post said.

In addition, cloud video interop services that support Teams meetings with existing video teleconferencing (VTC) systems are underway and would be generally available later this calendar year.

