Microsoft Teams Gets 5 New Features to Support Frontline Workers

Microsoft Teams is adding five new features that focus on reducing stress for frontline workers. These new features are Walkie Talkie app, managing virtual appointments, Microsoft Viva, Reflexis Shifts Connector, and audio notification for misplaced device. Microsoft has partnered with Zebra mobile devices for the Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams but it will also be available for other smartphones. Microsoft Viva learning app is said to make it "easy for a company's entire workforce to stay up to date on required and recommended training."

Through a blog post, Microsoft announced that it is offering five new features with Microsoft Teams to help reduce the stress for frontline workers. The American tech giant's recent Work Trend Index found that 88 percent of frontline workers were "excited about job opportunities that technology creates."

We're excited to share the latest updates, designed with frontline workers in mind.



???? Zebra mobile devices with Walkie Talkie

???? Walkie Talkie on iOS

???? Scheduled queuing for virtual visits

???? Mandatory comments on approvals



Learn more: https://t.co/fsz5ErMz58 pic.twitter.com/2VWYaHcdUj — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) January 12, 2022

First of the five new technologies is the Walkie Talkie app. The new app will be available on a wide range of mobile devices from Zebra. The push-to-talk (PTT) button on Zebra mobile devices utilises Microsoft Teams' digital Walkie Talkie functionality to provide clear, instant, and secure communication to frontline workers. However, the Walkie Talkie app is not limited to Zebra mobile devices and will be available on Android and iOS devices.

Managing Virtual Appoints is the second feature that Microsoft announced. This feature will allow workers to "manage and request approvals in their business with Power Apps component framework (PCF) controls." This feature will allow frontline workers to have a comprehensive view of virtual appointments as well as real-time updates on wait times, queueing, missed appointments, and staffing delays.

The third new feature is an update to Microsoft Viva app that enables employees to discover, access, share, and track learning content from Microsoft Teams. The Viva learning app has announced new partnerships with EdCast and OpenSesame that will enable workers to get access to extensive content for them to upskill and train with relevant content.

Reflexis Shift Connector – the fourth new feature for Microsoft Teams – integrates with Reflexis Workforce Scheduler (RWS) for creating a "seamless, real-time sync for viewing, assigning, and managing shift requests." In collaboration with Microsoft Teams, RWS is said to help with worker autonomy, deliver optimised scheduling, and provide frontline workers to access their schedules.

Lastly, Microsoft Teams will now provide a notification to locate misplaced devices. The IT department will be able to trigger an audio notification that can help frontline workers easily locate the lost device. Additionally, with a single tap on Android devices, frontline workers will be able to sign out all compatible apps to make the devices ready for the next worker.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.