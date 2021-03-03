Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Teams Gets End to End Encryption, Channel Sharing, Webinar Support for 1,000 Attendees, and More

Microsoft Teams Gets End-to-End Encryption, Channel-Sharing, Webinar Support for 1,000 Attendees, and More

Microsoft also announced Microsoft Teams Intelligent Speakers that can differentiate between voices of up to 10 people.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 March 2021 14:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Teams Gets End-to-End Encryption, Channel-Sharing, Webinar Support for 1,000 Attendees, and More

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Teams to now support end-to-end encryption

Highlights
  • Microsoft Teams Connect allows inter-organisational collaboration
  • The app will support up to 20,000 view-only broadcast experience
  • Microsoft Teams Intelligent Speaker automatically generates transcripts

Microsoft Teams app has got new features including end-to-end encryption for calls, webinar support for up to 1,000 attendees, a new channel-sharing feature, and support for intelligent speakers that can differentiate between voices of up to 10 participants. Microsoft announced the new features during its ongoing Ignite 2021 developers' event. It also introduced Microsoft PowerPoint Live in Microsoft Teams for more engaging presentations and a new Presenter Mode for customised video feeds during virtual meetings.

As per the announcements made during Microsoft Ignite 2021, the company said that its communication and collaboration app Microsoft Teams can now support up to 1,000 attendees during webinars. “And if your webinar grows to over 1,000 attendees, Teams will seamlessly scale to accommodate a 10,000-person, view-only broadcast experience,” Microsoft said. The limit will be increased to up to 20,000 people till the end of the year in order to facilitate remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new event capabilities are included with several Microsoft Office and other plans.

Microsoft Teams will now also support end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for one-to-one Teams calls. Microsoft says that a company's IT department will have full discretion over who can use E2EE in the organisation.

Another important update regarding Microsoft Teams is the announcement of Teams Connect, a new feature that allows a firm to collaborate with multiple organisations internally or externally. With Microsoft Teams Connect, organisations can share channels with anyone, which will appear within a person's primary Microsoft Teams account alongside other teams and channels. For example, if a team in an organisation is working on a specific project in collaboration with another team at a different company, they can share channels in order to easily access content for a streamlined workflow.

Microsoft Teams Connect is available today in private preview and will roll out broadly later this calendar year, said the company. Furthermore, the company is also bringing new gallery views to Microsoft Teams Rooms, including Together Mode “to make it easier to see everyone in the meeting”.

microsoft teams intelligent speaker ignite 2021 Microsoft Intelligent Speakers

Microsoft Teams Intelligent speakers automatically generate transcripts during a meeting
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft also launched new Microsoft Teams Intelligent speakers. Microsoft says that these speakers can identify and differentiate the voices of up to 10 people talking in a Microsoft Teams Room. Created in partnership with EPOS and Yealink, the speakers can also automatically generate a transcript during a meeting, which will be attributed to the person speaking at any given point. The company is also giving users full control to turn attribution on/ off as a privacy and security measure. As per a report by The Verge, these speakers also support translation if users want to follow a meeting in a different language. However, there is no information on what all languages are supported for translation.

The company also announced Microsoft PowerPoint Live in Microsoft Teams that enhances the ease of presenting by bringing notes, slides, meeting chat, and participants all in a single view. Microsoft Teams will also soon get a new Presenter Mode that will show the presenter's video feed alongside their content as they present.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Teams Connect, Microsoft Teams Intelligent Speakers, Microsoft Ignite 2021, Microsoft
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iPhone X Exploded Claims User in Australia Suing Apple for Second-Degree Burns

Related Stories

Microsoft Teams Gets End-to-End Encryption, Channel-Sharing, Webinar Support for 1,000 Attendees, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  5. Netflix India Unveils 15 Series for 2021, Including 5 New TV Shows
  6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  7. Instagram Adds Live Rooms Feature to Let Up to 4 People Live Stream Together
  8. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  9. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Oppo F19 Pro+, F19 Pro India Launch Set for March 8, Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Tandav Row: Amazon Prime India Head Aparna Purohit’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Supreme Court Hearing on March 4
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. Netflix Unveils 13 Indian Movies for 2021, With 5 New Films Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Others
  4. SoundCloud to Adopt New 'Fan-Powered' Artist Payments Method
  5. Microsoft Teams Gets End-to-End Encryption, Channel-Sharing, Webinar Support for 1,000 Attendees, and More
  6. iPhone X Exploded Claims User in Australia Suing Apple for Second-Degree Burns
  7. Volvo to Go All Electric by 2030, Sell Exclusively Online
  8. Netflix Renews Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, The Big Day for Season 2
  9. Netflix Unveils 4 Indian Documentaries – From Karan Johar, Leena Yadav, Vice, and India Today
  10. Netflix Renews Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Little Things, She for New Seasons
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com