Microsoft said it had mostly resolved the technical issue that delayed message delivery on its widely used Teams workplace messaging app earlier on Wednesday.

The glitch, which was caused by a potential networking issue, affected users in the Americas, the company had said in a series of tweets.

"We're monitoring the service to ensure full restoration and will take any necessary action if impact persists," the software giant added.

A majority of the impact has been mitigated. We're monitoring the service to ensure full restoration and will take any necessary action if impact persists. Additional details can be found in the admin center under TM240228. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) February 17, 2021

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

Collaboration apps such as Teams, Slack, and Zoom have played a critical role in driving remote work and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams had about 115 million users as of October last year.

Earlier in January, a report suggested that Teams may soon receive performance improvements for its desktop app that will cut down on RAM and CPU usage.

A user had brought up the issue of the Microsoft Teams desktop app consuming a lot of RAM on the Microsoft Teams community forum. Microsoft has confirmed in a status update that it was “working” on the issue. Teams also received other updates recently, including an offline autosend option and the ability to include up to 10,000 users in an organisation-wide team.

Besides updating its status update to reflect that it would work on the issue of the desktop app of Teams consuming a lot of RAM, Microsoft did not reveal any more details about how it would improve performances. It is possible that it could take a while before Microsoft takes care of this issue.

