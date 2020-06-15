Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features

Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features

Microsoft Teams has also rolled out the option to schedule meetings for free version customers.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 June 2020 18:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features

Microsoft Teams users can also download special background available online

Highlights
  • Microsoft hopes to make work from home more efficient
  • Teams platform is adding new updates to free trial version
  • US customers can now use live captions during a Teams call

Microsoft Teams, the video conferencing service by Microsoft, is getting a host of new updates, including the ability to use custom photos as background images during video calls. The feature is available to users of the platform's free version and Indian customers of Teams can use it as well. Users of Microsoft Teams free version can also now schedule meetings and share links via Outlook or Google calendar. The Redmond company in a blog post has stated that Teams customers in the US can turn on live captions during their calls and meetings as well.

With the latest upgrades added to the platform, Microsoft is hoping to give tough competition to competitors such as Zoom and Google Meet. In a blog post, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365, Jared Spataro announced that the recent updates are a result of Teams' growing userbase amid the global pandemic.

Custom background on Microsoft Teams

Starting with the new custom background effects on Microsoft Teams, the company notes that users can customise the background by uploading own images or choosing one of the collections of backgrounds available online. The platform already allows users to choose special backgrounds during a video call, in addition to the option to blur background.

Microsoft is also adding event-specific background collections for its users. Starting June 16, users can download special LGBTQI+ background photos to celebrate pride month. To upload a custom photo during a Team video call, users need to select More actions (represented by three horizontal dots) on the screen > Show background effects > Click on Add new.

Other new features on Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is also adding new features to the free version of its video conferencing platform. The company says with the new updates, Teams free version customers can work and connect from home "effectively."

Free version users are now able to schedule meetings and send out invitations in advance. This capability builds upon the existing ability to "Meet Now." Meeting schedulers have the option of either copying the meeting link to send directly to other participants or sending an invite via Outlook or Google calendar.

Microsoft in the post says that the much-requested schedule feature is being rolled out to current users, while users who are just signing up now will be able to "experience it soon." Additionally, Teams customers in the US will soon be able to use live captions during a Teams call.

Meanwhile, the company last month announced that the Teams platform is looking to increase its group call participants limit to 250. The current limit on the video conferencing platform is 100.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Teams, Microsoft, Microsoft Teams Background, Live Captions, Video Chat, Coronavirus
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
PlayStation 5 Will Have a 'More Subtle Than Flashy' Redesigned Interface, Says VP of UX Design

Related Stories

Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  2. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  4. Jio SecureID in the Works as a Single Sign-in and Authentication System
  5. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  6. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Infinix Hot 9 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  9. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
  10. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features
  2. West Bengal Introduces Software to Keep Track of Staff Working From Home
  3. WhatsApp Launches Digital Payments for Users in Brazil
  4. PlayStation 5 Will Have a 'More Subtle Than Flashy' Redesigned Interface, Says VP of UX Design
  5. NetEase, Warner Bros to Develop ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War’ Game
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Gets One UI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal
  8. Xiaomi 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. EU Border App for Tourists Helps Plan in Age of Virus
  10. Nokia to Deliver Around 10 Percent of China Unicom's 5G Core Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com