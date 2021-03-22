Technology News
loading

Microsoft Teams to Introduce Meeting Timer for Breakout Rooms

Microsoft Teams will also allow organisers move users between open rooms.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 March 2021 20:35 IST
Microsoft Teams to Introduce Meeting Timer for Breakout Rooms

Microsoft Teams will soon have a timer mode for Breakout Rooms to automatically end sub-meetings

Highlights
  • Microsoft Teams will retain room configurations over multiple sessions
  • Microsoft Teams to incorporate low bandwidth mode for better connectivity
  • Users will be able to bypass the meeting lobby with the new update

Microsoft Teams for desktop could soon get some new features. One of them is the ability to set timers for Breakout Rooms that the company had introduced last year. Breakout Rooms let participants split off from the main meeting into different sub-meetings. The new feature will give admins the ability to set a timer for each Breakout Room after which the participants will automatically return to the main meeting, and also move them between open rooms.

The new Microsoft Teams feature has been listed on the Microsoft 365 roadmap page as ‘in development' with a launch scheduled for this month. Organisers will be able to set a timer for Breakout Rooms from the Breakout Rooms settings. As soon as it expires, the rooms will automatically close and the participants will return to the main meeting. Organisers will also be able move people between open rooms.

“With participant reassignment capability, organiser will now be able to move joined participants across rooms and main meeting also when rooms are opened,” Microsoft says in the post on its Microsoft 365 roadmap page.

Microsoft says that the update will also enable room assignment retention that will let organisers retain the same room and group configuration over multiple sessions.

Another feature listed by Microsoft as ‘in development' and scheduled for a March release is a new option added to ‘Meeting policies' settings to let only people in an organisation — and not guests — bypass the meeting lobby and enter a meeting directly.

In other Microsoft Teams-related news, the company has also listed a low bandwidth mode that will enable users with poor internet connections to cap the data used during a video call. Microsoft Teams will let users tweak various network settings depending on the requirements at the time. This feature has also been listed or a March release for Microsoft Teams desktop client.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams Breakout Rooms
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Opera Touch for iOS Gets Rebranded to Just 'Opera' on Its 3rd Anniversary, Revamps UI

Related Stories

Microsoft Teams to Introduce Meeting Timer for Breakout Rooms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Begins: Price Cut on OnePlus 8T, More Phones
  2. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  3. Instagram Most Invasive App, Signal and Clubhouse Safest to Use: pCloud
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature
  5. OnePlus 9 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  6. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming Support
  8. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. Moto G100 and Moto G60 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Godzilla vs. Kong
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Teams to Introduce Meeting Timer for Breakout Rooms
  2. Opera Touch for iOS Gets Rebranded to Just 'Opera' on Its 3rd Anniversary, Revamps UI
  3. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung S8, S7, S6 Series High Resolution Monitors With HDR10 Support, TUV Rheinland Certification Launched
  5. Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory Education-Focused 4G Tablets Launched in India
  6. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Launched to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  7. Samsung Galaxy M62 5G Allegedly Spotted on BIS Site, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  8. Google VP for Payments and Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta Exits After 15-Year Stint to Start Entrepreneurial Journey
  9. Google Releases ‘WifiNanScan’ App for Developers to Measure Accurate Distance Between Phones
  10. Facebook Says It Took Down 1.3 Billion Fake Accounts in October-December
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com